Farming
By Alec Ross
With First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP yesterday announcing he is to stand down once a successor is found, NFU Scotland has given its reaction to the news.
President Martin Kennedy said: “We thank the First Minister for his service and for providing us with the opportunity to meet with him several times, including at our national conference in Glasgow earlier this year. I can reassure Scotland’s farmers and crofters that we will remain resolutely focussed on lobbying all political parties in the very best interests of Scottish food and farming.
“There is legislation already making its way through the Scottish Parliament that is fundamental to delivering a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish farmers and crofters and any political instability right now must not derail or delay its passage.
“The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, the Land Reform Bill, and more will bring forward legislation that will, for many years to come, shape our ability to feed the nation whilst delivering our obligations around tackling climate change and enhancing nature. Specifically on the Agriculture Bill, it is imperative that the route map towards a new agricultural support framework must stay firmly on track.”
Round-up
Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 283p/kg and sold to 336p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 334p/kg, and cast cows averaged 217p/kg and sold to 249p/kg. Hoggs dropped slightly to an average of 374p/kg and sold so £230/head for Suffolks or to 463p/kg for Beltexes, and cast sheep averaged £139/head, selling to £250/head for Texel ewes. Heavy ewes averaged £165, with light ewes averaging £119 and selling to £180/head for North Country Cheviots.
Prime hoggets at Ayr yesterday achieved an average of 380p/kg or £178/head and sold to £255/head for Texels from Fleminghill who also topped the cast tups at £211. Cast ewes sold to £307 for a pure Texel from Drumburle, with Scotch Mules from Gameshill selling to £169 and Cheviot Mules selling to £158 for Flemyland.
Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to an average of 305p/kg, and sold to 348p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks dropped slightly to an average of 290p/kg and sold to 335p/kg, and cast and beef cows were largely unchanged at averages of 201p/kg and 178p/kg respectively. Hoggets bucked the trend by rising 12p on the week to average 372p/kg, and peaked at £248/head or 485p/kg. Cast ewes also met with demand, rising £14 on the week to an average of £134/head and sold to £320 for a Beltex.
Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday were largely similar on the week at an average of 279p/kg, and sold to 319p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks averaged 284p/kg and sold to 313p/kg. Young bulls met with mixed demand, with beef types holding up well at an average of 269p/kg and dairy types harder to cash at an average of 223p/kg – a drop of 16p/head on the week. And hoggs continued to meet with demand at an average of 385p/kg, and sold to £300/head.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here