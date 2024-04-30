With First Minister Humza Yousaf MSP yesterday announcing he is to stand down once a successor is found, NFU Scotland has given its reaction to the news.

President Martin Kennedy said: “We thank the First Minister for his service and for providing us with the opportunity to meet with him several times, including at our national conference in Glasgow earlier this year. I can reassure Scotland’s farmers and crofters that we will remain resolutely focussed on lobbying all political parties in the very best interests of Scottish food and farming.

“There is legislation already making its way through the Scottish Parliament that is fundamental to delivering a sustainable and profitable future for Scottish farmers and crofters and any political instability right now must not derail or delay its passage.

“The Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Bill, the Land Reform Bill, and more will bring forward legislation that will, for many years to come, shape our ability to feed the nation whilst delivering our obligations around tackling climate change and enhancing nature. Specifically on the Agriculture Bill, it is imperative that the route map towards a new agricultural support framework must stay firmly on track.”

Round-up

Bullocks at St Boswells yesterday averaged 283p/kg and sold to 336p/kg, while heifers averaged 300p/kg and sold to 334p/kg, and cast cows averaged 217p/kg and sold to 249p/kg. Hoggs dropped slightly to an average of 374p/kg and sold so £230/head for Suffolks or to 463p/kg for Beltexes, and cast sheep averaged £139/head, selling to £250/head for Texel ewes. Heavy ewes averaged £165, with light ewes averaging £119 and selling to £180/head for North Country Cheviots.

Prime hoggets at Ayr yesterday achieved an average of 380p/kg or £178/head and sold to £255/head for Texels from Fleminghill who also topped the cast tups at £211. Cast ewes sold to £307 for a pure Texel from Drumburle, with Scotch Mules from Gameshill selling to £169 and Cheviot Mules selling to £158 for Flemyland.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose slightly on the week to an average of 305p/kg, and sold to 348p/kg for a Limousin, while bullocks dropped slightly to an average of 290p/kg and sold to 335p/kg, and cast and beef cows were largely unchanged at averages of 201p/kg and 178p/kg respectively. Hoggets bucked the trend by rising 12p on the week to average 372p/kg, and peaked at £248/head or 485p/kg. Cast ewes also met with demand, rising £14 on the week to an average of £134/head and sold to £320 for a Beltex.

Prime heifers at Carlisle yesterday were largely similar on the week at an average of 279p/kg, and sold to 319p/kg, while beef-bred bullocks averaged 284p/kg and sold to 313p/kg. Young bulls met with mixed demand, with beef types holding up well at an average of 269p/kg and dairy types harder to cash at an average of 223p/kg – a drop of 16p/head on the week. And hoggs continued to meet with demand at an average of 385p/kg, and sold to £300/head.