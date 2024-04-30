A long-established Glasgow housing association has hailed an “invaluable” boost to its drive to make homes more energy efficient.
Maryhill Housing Association has secured nearly £25 million of funding from Royal Bank of Scotland which will be used to deliver improvements to existing homes and maintenance projects.
The association said it will invest in projects such as replacing old storage heaters in more than 600 homes with high heat-retention technology, which will help cut running costs and allow tenants to be less exposed to fluctuations in energy bills.
Maryhill Housing Association has been a presence in the Maryhill and Ruchill areas of Glasgow for nearly half a century, and now operates more than 3,100 properties, from tenements and retirement homes to multi-storey apartments.
It said the work that the funding will allow it to undertake will support the city as it strives to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, and its target of net-zero emissions by 2045.
Maryhill Housing Association said it is also committed to working with external associations to develop an affordable warmth and net-zero strategy this year.
The funding will be used to grow the portfolio of energy efficient properties under MHA management with 16 new homes to be built and provided for social rent on Smeaton Street in the Ruchill area of Glasgow. The homes are due for delivery this summer.
Bryony Willet, chief executive at Maryhill Housing Association, said: “To create strong and thriving communities, we need to provide more than just homes, we need to support our customers’ well-being and the long-term interests of our communities in a range of ways. One such focus is our sustainability projects to provide our tenants with the most efficient and effective solutions available, contributing to a greener Scotland.
“Funding from Royal Bank of Scotland is invaluable in allowing us to refurbish more homes quicker, and create new builds that are not only fit for service, but fit for building a life in.”
Alan Newlands, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, said: “As a part of Royal Bank of Scotland’s commitment to invest £5 billion to tackle the housing crisis, we wanted to support Maryhill Housing Association in its continual drive to improve the efficiency of its homes for its tenants.
“Both retrofitting and new construction are crucial in tackling the pertinent issues in the housing sector within Scotland and we are keen to help registered social landlords tackles such issues.
“Together with Maryhill we have built a strong relationship dating back to 2003, and over that time we have seen the investment and care they put into projects to help its customers. We are excited to see how they continue to renovate and innovate within the communities in which they operate.”
