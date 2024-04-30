An art gallery collective is celebrating being named a finalist in the UK Museum of the Year award as it marks its 25th anniversary year.
Dundee Contemporary Arts (DCA) is among five galleries shortlisted for the Art Fund prize, which has previously been won by Glasgow's Burrell Collection.
DCA is one of Scotland's foremost contemporary art organisations, incorporating two galleries, a two-screen cinema, print studio and award-winning learning programme.
It is competing against the National Portrait Gallery and Young V&A in London, Craven Museum in Skipton in North Yorkshire and Manchester Museum.
DCA was opened by Scottish Secretary Donald Dewar on March 19 1999 and is located in the city's so-called cultural quarter.
Director Beth Bate said: "Even if I wasn’t director, I would still love DCA. There’s really nowhere else like it.
"The quality of all four programme areas – exhibitions, cinema, print studio, and learning – is incredible, with some of Scotland and the world’s best art and films supported and shown, as well as being a brilliant resource for artists and communities living closely.
"It’s a really popular social space and I love how much audiences love DCA as well."
In September, the director issued a grim warning that it faced a £300,000 funding black hole.
She told MSPs in Holyrood it may have to draw on the last of its reserves to fill the financial gap and keep its doors open.
The 2024 award has a particular focus on community engagement, sustainable ways of working, and demonstration of ambition by reinventing what it means to be ‘the best’ museum for the audiences of today and tomorrow.
The winning museum will be announced at a ceremony at the National Gallery in London on July 10 and will receive £120,000 with £15,000 awarded to each of the four other finalists.
The 2024 judging panel, chaired by Art Fund director Jenny Waldman, includes BBC Radio 1 presenter Vick Hope, Tania Kovats (artist) and Sir John Leighton, former Director-General, National Galleries of Scotland).
The judges will visit each of the finalists to inform their decision-making, while each museum will make the most of being shortlisted over the summer through events and activities for new and current visitors.
Jenny Waldman, Director of the Art Fund, said: "The shortlisted museums for this year's Art Fund Museum of the Year prize are shining examples of the impact museums are making locally and nationally.
"Each of our finalists truly has something for everyone and all have community at the very heart of their programming.
"Their commitment to innovative partnerships whilst operating within an extremely challenging funding environment is incredible."
