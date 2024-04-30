The Scottish Conservatives have withdrawn their motion of no-confidence in Humza Yousaf, saying there is “no longer any need” given the First Minister’s planned resignation.
However, Labour is still expected to push ahead with their no-confidence motion in the Scottish Government.
That vote will likely take place later this week.
Speaking on BBC Good Morning Scotland, the party's leader, Anas Sarwar said: “The principle of our motion still stands."
He added: “I don’t believe the SNP can give a stable, competent government - it is unleadable and ungovernable, and that is why we need a change of government.
“When Rishi Sunak took over [as Prime Minister] from Liz Truss, Nicola Sturgeon said the door of Downing Street was not a revolving door or a plaything of one party and the same applies here.”
If a majority of MSPs back Scottish Labour’s motion the First Minister and his ministers will need to resign.
Holyrood would then have 28 days to agree on a new administration. If that did not happen, then there would be an extraordinary election.
Mr Sarwar said he was “ready” for a vote: “I will take it tomorrow - we have the right priorities and we are ready to go both financially and our campaign machine.”
Meanwhile, in a statement, Douglas Ross said the Tories had formally withdrawn their confidence motion.
He said: “I’m delighted that the Scottish Conservative motion of no confidence in Humza Yousaf achieved its purpose by forcing him to resign.
“While, on a personal level, I wish him well for the future, he was a disaster as First Minister and it’s in Scotland’s interests that he goes.
“The next goal for my party is to see off this feuding, failing SNP government and switch the focus away from their independence obsession and on to the public’s real priorities – such as growing the economy and improving Scotland’s ailing public services.
“As it’s job done in terms of Humza Yousaf, there’s no longer any need for us to press ahead with a debate on our no-confidence motion.
“Consequently, we have formally withdrawn it and requested that the parliamentary bureau instead allocate that time for a statement from the Lord Advocate on the Post Office scandal.”
