Kate Forbes' potential bid for the SNP leadership today received a blow when a prominent former supporter backed John Swinney.
Stephen Noon, one of the key strategists of the Yes campaign in the 2014 independence referendun, told The Herald that he believed his party needed "unity and stability".
However, he said that while he wanted Mr Swinney to take on the role of SNP leader and First Minister, Ms Forbes should be given a senior role in government.
He said the party should not proceed in a way where it was a case of "business as usual" but needed to govern differently as a minority in Holyrood.
"I voted for Kate Forbes last year because I was persuaded by her argument that ‘continuity won’t cut it’. A year on, I believe the more pressing need is unity and stability and that is something John offers," he said.
“My favoured option would be John as leader with Kate brought into government in a senior role. I think John’s skills and experience mean he is best placed to refocus the party and also best placed to reach out to other parties in parliament.
“He offers the firmest foundations on which to build. That is not to say John has these abilities and Kate does not, but that on balance my judgement has them to a fuller and more developed extent."
He added: “Kate is good but for this particular moment John is better.
“If John did become leader and FM it should not be on the basis of business as usual – change is needed in particular moving policy out of the majoritarian mindset in has been in and into a more humble minority government mindset.
“Holyrood is not meant to be a winner takes all parliament and a new FM would be wise to put a focus on power sharing which was one of the founding principles of the parliament 25 years ago. As a country we are facing some profoundly serious challenges and yet in the eyes of many, our politics has become overly divisive and deeply unserious.
“My judgment is John is the person best placed to address this problem – with Kate a key member of his team.”
