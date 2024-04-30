Given up by the deep, these artefacts will be on display in Glasgow at a major exhibition in October.

Acquired by UK-based White Star Heritage, the fabulous collection includes what is believed to be the largest known surviving piece of the Aft Grand Staircase, multiple deckchair fragments, and a distinctive sliding wooden door, most likely from the famous ship’s galley.

These items were all recovered by the SS Minia, a ship sent to salvage the remains of the Titanic that floated to the surface following the tragic disaster. Some of the items had been on display in Nova Scotia, Canada before later entering a private collection.

Thankfully, they are in a much better condition than many artefacts because they were retrieved from the surface rather than the seabed.

Director of White Star Heritage, Tom Rudderham, explains: “It’s so exciting to be able to bring these really extraordinary relics into the public eye, especially for UK audiences who likely have never seen these items before. Since most of the ship’s remains are on the seafloor, it’s truly a privilege to have such well-preserved glimpses into the past.”

White Star Heritage recently ran a Titanic exhibition in Bristol that saw 13,000 attendees visit in just two weeks.

They are now preparing for a series of larger exhibitions, including at Glasgow’s Boxhub Warehouse from October 12-27.

Several thousand tickets have already been snapped up in the first few weeks on sale.

“We’re delighted with the response we’ve had to our exhibitions so far, and there’s been great engagement from Glasgow communities,” says Tom. “Every city has its own connections to the Titanic and we can’t wait to share some of the amazing Scottish stories we’ve found during our research.”

Information and tickets are available at www.titanicglasgow.com