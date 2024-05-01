Property agent Graham + Sibbald noted that the café sits on a prominent roadside plot offering “outstanding” views of the Highlands and “iconic” Sgurr a Ghlas Leathaid Munro. It said the Midge Bite Cafe is known as a “pit stop” for tourists on the popular NC500.

Hazel Boswell, the café’s owner, said: “The Midge Bite has been the standout best chapter of my 20-odd year career in hospitality. This is the perfect location. It’s a joy to serve customers who come from near and far, ranging from our neighbours and year-round regulars to visitors from far flung reaches of the world. It is a busy and happy place, a real oasis on people’s long journeys. I hope to help the new proprietor make the best possible transition to seamlessly trade.”

Graham + Sibbald described as the café as having a Scandinavian and “modern rustic feel”, with natural wooden fixtures and fittings “bringing the outside in”. It highlighted the “warm inviting atmosphere” of its interior and outside seating area “for those sunny Highland days”.

Emily Hewitson of Graham + Sibbald, which is inviting offers in the region of £325,000 for the freehold of the property, said: “Set on the world-famous North Coast 500, The Midge café is a great business for the right operator to take on.

“The new owner would have a great opportunity to build upon the stellar reputation and established trade to create a perfect lifestyle business. Hazel and her team have created a fantastic destination business with a warm inviting atmosphere in a truly remarkable location”.