Discounter Lidl yesterday revealed its “wish-list” of locations for potential new stores in Scotland, as it announced plans to open hundreds of new outlets and create thousands of jobs across the UK.
The potential locations include Clarkston and Newton Mearns on the south side of Glasgow. Lidl also flagged the possibility of new stores in Cathcart, Drumchapel, Ibrox, Springburn and Merchant City in Glasgow.
The supermarket group is also weighing a raft of potential new locations in Edinburgh, including the city centre, Morningside, Murrayfield, Portobello, Colinton or Currie, and Barnton or Davidson Mains.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer
South Ayr, Paisley, Dunfermline and Largs are also flagged as potential locations.
Lidl also notes the possibility of acquiring a site in Giffnock on Glasgow’s south side for a store relocation.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Those who caused sick-note Britain continue to coin it in
Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Major global fashion brand’s arrival huge boost for Scottish city
He added: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”
Lidl said it is “specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5-plus acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes”.
It added: “Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long-leasehold opportunities.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here