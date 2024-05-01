The supermarket group is also weighing a raft of potential new locations in Edinburgh, including the city centre, Morningside, Murrayfield, Portobello, Colinton or Currie, and Barnton or Davidson Mains.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Bizarre Brexit view of a true believer

South Ayr, Paisley, Dunfermline and Largs are also flagged as potential locations.

Lidl also notes the possibility of acquiring a site in Giffnock on Glasgow’s south side for a store relocation.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Those who caused sick-note Britain continue to coin it in

Richard Taylor, Lidl GB chief development officer, said: “Having fortified our infrastructure with significant investments like Luton, which is the largest warehouse in the Lidl world, we're proud to have achieved record market share this month. We have also been the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket for the past seven months in a row. With an exceptional store network and our laser focus on operational excellence, we’re welcoming more customers through our doors than ever before, which positions us perfectly for continued expansion.”

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Major global fashion brand’s arrival huge boost for Scottish city

He added: “As we celebrate our 30th year, our commitment to ensuring that all households across the country have access to high-quality produce at affordable prices is stronger than ever. We’re planning to open hundreds of new Lidl stores but ultimately see no ceiling on our ambition or growth potential. This is why we’re continuing to invest in new locations whilst exploring innovative routes to expansion. As we look ahead, we’re excited to welcome even more new shoppers to our existing stores, as well as those we’re planning to open across the country in the coming months and years.”

Lidl said it is “specifically looking for sites in prominent locations with easy access and strong pedestrian or traffic flow, with 1.5-plus acres for a standalone store and up to four acres for mixed-use schemes”.

It added: “Sites should allow for unit sizes between 18,000 and 26,500 sq ft and over 100 dedicated car parking spaces, and Lidl’s flexible approach means it will consider freehold, leasehold or long-leasehold opportunities.”