A major Scottish cruise port is gearing up for a “bumper season”, and early bookings for 2025 signal it could achieve a fresh record next year.
Peel Ports Group said that its Greenock Ocean Terminal and the River Clyde will welcome 79 cruise liners, carrying up to 115,000 passengers, throughout 2024.
It noted that early bookings for 2025 are “already heading towards a new record for the port”.
Peel Ports Group said: “The cruise numbers for 2024 build upon the success of 2023, which saw the terminal’s busiest year since records began, with the terminal welcoming 91 vessels.”
It added: “Located on the Firth of Clyde, the west-facing freight port has been at the heart of Scotland’s shipping industry since 1876, with its container terminal officially opening in 1969.”
The cruise port welcomed its first big vessel of the season on Friday, with the Regal Princess, which has a capacity of 3,560 passengers, visiting the town.
Peel Ports Group flagged the recent launch of a £20 million visitor centre at Greenock Ocean Terminal.
It said: “Vessels arriving at the port across the year will weigh a combined 500,000 tonnes and collectively span more than 16,000 metres.
“The level of anticipated visits shows the state-of-the-art visitor centre is already providing a return on investment. Launched in August last year, it has led to the creation of more than 70 jobs.”
Jim McSporran, port director at Peel Ports Clydeport, said: “We’re looking forward to another busy cruise season at Greenock Ocean Terminal, the first since our new visitor centre was launched.
“The impressive centre is not only a superb facility for cruise passengers, but it also enhances our ability to attract these fantastic vessels to Inverclyde from all over the world, which has a positive impact on local businesses and Scotland’s broader economy.”
Among the cruise ships arriving at Greenock Ocean Terminal this year will be Cunard’s major new vessel, Queen Anne. This 322-metre ship will arrive in Greenock on June 1 during its maiden voyage.
Other major liners set to visit the terminal include the Regal Princess, Disney Dream, and Celebrity Apex.
Stephen McCabe, leader of Inverclyde Council, said: “Inverclyde’s cruise tourism sector has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and we’re delighted it’s going to be another busy year at Greenock Ocean Terminal with some really impressive liners arriving.”
