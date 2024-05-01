A survey has found that Scottish voters prefer Kate Forbes to succeed Humza Yousaf as SNP leader and First Minister over John Swinney.
But the Ipsos Mori poll also revealed that SNP voters favour Mr Swinney to take both roles.
The findings will create a dilemma for SNP members when they come decide on who to choose as their next party leader should both politicians decide to run.
Nominations have opened in the contest with both Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes being urged to stand by rival camps of supporters.
We want to know what Herald readers think; Would Kate Forbes or John Swinney make a better First Minister?
Vote now in our online poll:
Ms Forbes, who narrowly lost out to Humza Yousaf in the previous leadership election, is seen by some as the new blood the party needs to reinvigorate itself after more than a decade in power.
Read more around this issue:
Fergus Ewing warns 'repugnant' attacks on Kate Forbes will backfire on SNP
Will Kate Forbes run for SNP leader? Why would she want to?
Humza Yousaf throws the baton down and runs for the hills
SNP rallies round Swinney as Forbes considers bid for leadership
She had a successful spell as Finance Minister after taking over during the emergency surrounding shamed Minister Derek Mckay.
However, she her strong religious views and opposition to same sex marriage proved unpopular with SNP members and almost derailed her campaign.
John Swinney is seen as a safe pair of hands, having served in Government since the SNP took power.
But his previous spell as leader saw the party lose ground, and he represents a return of the old guard at a time when many Scots believe it is time for a change.
Both senior backbenchers are considering whether to put their hats into the ring.
The poll by Ipsos, conducted today and yesterday, found that when the public were asked who would make the best First Minister out of a list of possible SNP candidates, Ms Forbes has a six-point lead over John Swinney.
Setting out its results tonight the pollster stated: "26% of the public say Kate Forbes would make the best First Minister, while 20% say Swinney would be best.
"But SNP voters are again more likely to prefer Swinney, with 30% saying he would make the best First Minister, compared with 21% who say the same of Kate Forbes and 14% who think Stephen Flynn would be the best First Minister."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel