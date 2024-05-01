The findings will create a dilemma for SNP members when they come decide on who to choose as their next party leader should both politicians decide to run.

Nominations have opened in the contest with both Mr Swinney and Ms Forbes being urged to stand by rival camps of supporters.

We want to know what Herald readers think; Would Kate Forbes or John Swinney make a better First Minister?

Vote now in our online poll:

Ms Forbes, who narrowly lost out to Humza Yousaf in the previous leadership election, is seen by some as the new blood the party needs to reinvigorate itself after more than a decade in power.

She had a successful spell as Finance Minister after taking over during the emergency surrounding shamed Minister Derek Mckay.

However, she her strong religious views and opposition to same sex marriage proved unpopular with SNP members and almost derailed her campaign.

John Swinney is seen as a safe pair of hands, having served in Government since the SNP took power.

But his previous spell as leader saw the party lose ground, and he represents a return of the old guard at a time when many Scots believe it is time for a change.

Both senior backbenchers are considering whether to put their hats into the ring.

The poll by Ipsos, conducted today and yesterday, found that when the public were asked who would make the best First Minister out of a list of possible SNP candidates, Ms Forbes has a six-point lead over John Swinney.

Setting out its results tonight the pollster stated: "26% of the public say Kate Forbes would make the best First Minister, while 20% say Swinney would be best.

"But SNP voters are again more likely to prefer Swinney, with 30% saying he would make the best First Minister, compared with 21% who say the same of Kate Forbes and 14% who think Stephen Flynn would be the best First Minister."