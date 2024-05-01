The closures are projected to deliver annual savings of £1.5 million amid a £19.5m black hole in the authority's adult social care budget.

Campaigners described the outcome as "devastating".

Elderly care home residents, many with dementia, will be relocated to new premises over the coming months with both homes expected to cease operating by the end of October.

However, the only other care homes in the Clydesdale region are privately-run facilities with the nearest council-run homes more than 20 miles away in East Kilbride.

Emma Koubayssi, a Save McClymont campaigner whose 92-year-old grandmother has been a resident at the council-owned home for more than five years, said: "This is devastating news. We are gutted and feel so let down by our politicians.

"This is social vandalism and all politicians are to blame for this state of affairs. Make no mistake this will have a terrible impact on the current residents, whilst removing public care for Clydedale people in the future.

"The residents of McClymont, our family members, have been caught in the crossfire of a political argument about who is to blame for the closure of this brilliant facility.

"The truth is they are all to blame, the councillors at South Lanarkshire and the Scottish Government have let us down and we are so disappointed in all of them.

"I for one will never forget how badly they have let us down."

Emma Koubayssi with her grandmother, Margaret Michie, a McClymont House resident (Image: Supplied)

More than 3,300 people had signed a petition to save McClymont, which is consistently praised by inspectors for the quality of its care.

On Saturday, around 100 people attended a rally in Lanark to protest against the home's closure.

Stephen Smellie, Unison Branch Secretary, said the Scottish Government had "chosen to look the other way".

He added: "The people of Clydesdale know, just as everyone else does, including the council and Scottish Government, that this decision to close the only council-run care home in Clydesdale and rely on private sector care homes for the future will put the future of care at the mercy of an unreliable, unsustainable and poorer quality service."

Members of the South Lanarkshire IJB voted through the closures on March 26, despite overwhelming opposition from a public consultation.

It pledged to take "all reasonable steps to seek to minimise the impact on families", but stressed that it has a statutory obligation to set a balanced budget.

On March 27, the IJB's director of health and social care, Professor Soumen Sengupta, wrote to Health Secretary Neil Gray saying that they would "reconsider" the homes' closures if the Scottish Government stepped in with extra funding.

Prof Sengupta said it was facing a £33m shortfall in local health and social care services, including a £19.5m recurring budget shortfall across adult social care in 2024/25.

The financial pressures facing health and social care across Scotland have been described as "the most challenging since devolution", and Prof Sengupta warned that on current projections the IJB is heading for a further £9m shortfall in its adult and older people's budgets by 2025/26.

Acknowledging that the Scottish Government faces "tough choices", Prof Sengupta said the IJB "recognises that the sheer scale of the funding gap is such that unless additional funding is provided there will be unavoidable implications for what, how, and for whom services and support are provided in the near future".

The closure of McClymont House in Lanark is projected to deliver annual savings of around £780k (Image: Gordon Terris/Herald&Times)

Campaigners have expressed frustration that the IJB appealed for £33m in additional social care funding instead of only the £780,000 a year needed to keep McClymont operating.

In a letter dated April 26, Ms Todd said it "would not be appropriate for me to intervene in decisions made by the IJB" but requested an "urgent meeting" with Prof Soumen and the chair of the IJB "to seek reassurances on the steps you plan to take to ensure the residents of both homes continue to receive the support they deserve".

She added: "The Scottish Government has not role in the decision-making process by the local authority.

"However, the 2024/25 NHS Recovery, Health and Social Care Budget contains £2 billion investment for social care and integration.

"This represents an increase of over £1 billion compared to 2021/22, exceeding our commitment to increase funding for social care by 25% over the life of the parliament.

"We have protected and prioritised additional investment into social care despite an extremely challenging Budget settlement."