Scottish eyewear retailer Iolla is looking to put its showrooms within reach of "everyone in the the UK" as part of a national expansion strategy.
The company, which began as a Glasgow pop-up shop in 2015, is launching a joint venture partnership programme to expand its current portfolio of four permanent stores employing more than 60 people. Aspiring entrepreneurs will be offered the opportunity to co-own a showroom with exclusivity in their regional location.
Iolla - which means sight in Gaelic - was set up by chief executive Stefan Hunter and his co-founders Brian McGuire and Graeme Manson.
They currently have showrooms in Glasgow's West End, central Glasgow, St James Quarter in Edinburgh, and St Ann's Square in Manchester. In addition, the company's online platform ships to more than 40 countries.
“Our vision is to create a seamless eyewear shopping experience that empowers customers all over the UK to look and feel their best, and we believe effective joint venture partnerships are key to achieving this goal, and the next stage in Iolla's growth," Mr Hunter said.
“By providing unparalleled business support and guidance to those who are aligned with our mission and values, we are confident that we can drive growth by bringing the Iolla brand closer to our loyal customers while fostering new fans who are seeking stylish, high-quality, and affordable eyewear."
