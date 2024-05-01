Iolla - which means sight in Gaelic - was set up by chief executive Stefan Hunter and his co-founders Brian McGuire and Graeme Manson.

They currently have showrooms in Glasgow's West End, central Glasgow, St James Quarter in Edinburgh, and St Ann's Square in Manchester. In addition, the company's online platform ships to more than 40 countries.

“Our vision is to create a seamless eyewear shopping experience that empowers customers all over the UK to look and feel their best, and we believe effective joint venture partnerships are key to achieving this goal, and the next stage in Iolla's growth," Mr Hunter said.

“By providing unparalleled business support and guidance to those who are aligned with our mission and values, we are confident that we can drive growth by bringing the Iolla brand closer to our loyal customers while fostering new fans who are seeking stylish, high-quality, and affordable eyewear."

Hunter Laing toasts record profits as Islay debut nears

Hunter Laing has raised a glass to “record revenue and profits” as it prepares to launch the maiden whisky from its new distillery on Islay.

The Glasgow-based whisky bottler and blender made an operating profit of £11 million for the year ended April 30, 2023, up from £7.9m the previous time, accounts newly filed at Companies House show. Profits increased as revenue surged to £20.5m from £17.9m.

Scottish cruise liner port gears up for 'bumper season'





A major Scottish cruise port is gearing up for a “bumper season”, and early bookings for 2025 signal it could achieve a fresh record next year. Peel Ports Group said that its Greenock Ocean Terminal and the River Clyde will welcome 79 cruise liners, carrying up to 115,000 passengers, throughout 2024.