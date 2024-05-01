A student who was given a 50% chance of survival when he was born prematurely has completed the London Marathon in under four hours.
Callum Davidson and his twin brother, Andrew, were born three months early at Ayrshire Central Hospital in Irvine in August 1997.
Their mother was told the pair had just a 50% chance of survival, and even if they did it was likely they'd have a low quality of life and would struggle athletically and academically.
Callum is currently studying a PhD in Nanomedicine at the University of Strathclyde, while brother Andrew is a jet engine mechanic and keen Crossfitter.
In addition, the former completed the London Marathon in under four hours having won a place in the hotly-contested ballot.
-
Glasgow to Loch Lomond a sea of tartan as world’s biggest Kiltwalk takes place
-
Charity warns Rishi Sunak's 'sick note' rhetoric doesn't match reality
-
Project giving smartphones to homeless people hailed as 'transformative'
He ran to raise money for Crosshouse Children's Fund, the charity for babies and children in hospitals across Ayrshire, managing a total so far of £1,420.
Mr Davidson said: “I had heard going over Tower Bridge would keep me going and it lived up to expectations. Going round Canary Wharf was also so special.
“It was around mile 18 that my headphones died on me, so I had no option but run on the atmosphere. The crowd were so loud and helped me not focus on what my legs were doing. I also had a laugh at some of the signs, like: ‘Why do all the cute ones run away?!’
“I didn’t look at my time until the finish line. I was overcome with emotion when I finished and even more so when I saw I was under four hours. Thankfully, I had my sunglasses on, as I couldn’t stop crying.
“I flew back home that night, and my family surprised me in the airport with flowers and a banner that had my time on it.
“As it was my first marathon, I wanted to see how my body would cope and recover. Nothing compares to the feeling of crossing that finish line, so I definitely have the marathon bug and have more planned for the next few years!”
Rebekah McGinn, Fundraising Manager at Crosshouse Children’s Fund, said: “Thanks to Callum’s incredible dedication, hospital families across Ayrshire will be supported in their journey, like he and his brother were by our amazing NHS heroes all those years ago.
“Every keen runner knows London Marathon places are hard to come by - so we are so thankful for Callum’s choice to fundraise for Crosshouse Children’s Fund when he got that dream place.”
Crosshouse Children's Fund has already invested more than £350,000 in projects across Ayrshire and Arran, with 25,000 babies, children and young people requiring hospital treatment in Ayrshire each year.
Ayrshire Central Hospital - formerly known as Irvine Central - where the twins were born was formerly the main maternity unit for the county, with a number of well-known Scots born there.
Former First Ministers Nicola Sturgeon, raised in Dreghorn, and Jack McConnell, from Arran, were both born there as were footballers Kris Boyd, whose family is from Tarbolton, and Steven Naismith who grew up and still lives in Stewarton.
Since 2006 the maternity unit which serves the whole of Ayrshire has been located at University Hospital Crosshouse, near Kilmarnock.
Within the unit, there is an early pregnancy assessment suite (EPAS), maternity outpatient / daycare monitoring, assessment unit, ultrasound department, labour suite, maternity theatres, midwifery suite, inpatient ward and neonatal unit.
Around 4,000 babies are born in the East Ayrshire hospital every year.
A link to Mr Davidson's fundraiser is available here.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here