Alister Jack has insisted the Scottish Conservatives do not fear the looming general election, despite polls showing historically low support for his party.
The Scottish Secretary - who is standing down at the next vote and will take up a seat in the House of Lords - goaded Labour and SNP MPs in the Commons on Wednesday, telling them to "bring it on."
The fiery exchange in Parliament comes amid speculation of a summer general election and ahead of Thursday's local elections in England.
Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak refused to rule out a July general election, insisting only that the vote would come in the second half of the year.
There has been renewed speculation that the Prime Minister could go to the palace sooner rather than later, capitalising on the Rwanda legislation passing through Parliament.
The first migrants set to be deported have already been detained by the Home Office.
A second National Insurance cut is also due to take effect this week.
REAF MORE: Explained: How much is Humza Yousaf’s pension actually worth?
During Scottish questions, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray pushed Mr Jack on a vote.
“The truth is Scotland is trapped between two unstable, chaotic and failing governments who are using the public as pawns for their own party agendas.
“We’ve had three Prime Ministers and now three First Ministers in as many years, although it could even be four First Ministers if the member for Aberdeen South [Stephen Flynn] gets his way.
“What is abundantly clear to the people of Scotland is that neither the Tories nor the SNP can deliver the change Scotland needs.
“So will the Secretary of State tell the house, is it the SNP or the Tories who are most scared of an election?”
READ MORE: Rishi Sunak repeatedly refuses to rule out July election
Mr Jack told MPs: “Well, we absolutely do not fear an election, whether it's a Holyrood election or a general election.”
He added: “As I watched the nationalists implode again, I say bring it on.”
“I hear them, say bring it on from a sedentary position, ‘bring it on’, yes, bring it on and the chaps and chap-esses over there, start polishing up your CVs.”
Recent Scotland only polling by YouGov found that Labour had a one point lead over the SNP at the Westminster vote. The Tories were in third place on 14%.
All fieldwork was completed before Humza Yousaf's resignation, YouGov said.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here