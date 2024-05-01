The fiery exchange in Parliament comes amid speculation of a summer general election and ahead of Thursday's local elections in England.

Earlier this week, Rishi Sunak refused to rule out a July general election, insisting only that the vote would come in the second half of the year.

There has been renewed speculation that the Prime Minister could go to the palace sooner rather than later, capitalising on the Rwanda legislation passing through Parliament.

The first migrants set to be deported have already been detained by the Home Office.

A second National Insurance cut is also due to take effect this week.

REAF MORE: Explained: How much is Humza Yousaf’s pension actually worth?

During Scottish questions, Labour’s Shadow Scottish Secretary, Ian Murray pushed Mr Jack on a vote.

“The truth is Scotland is trapped between two unstable, chaotic and failing governments who are using the public as pawns for their own party agendas.

“We’ve had three Prime Ministers and now three First Ministers in as many years, although it could even be four First Ministers if the member for Aberdeen South [Stephen Flynn] gets his way.

“What is abundantly clear to the people of Scotland is that neither the Tories nor the SNP can deliver the change Scotland needs.

“So will the Secretary of State tell the house, is it the SNP or the Tories who are most scared of an election?”

READ MORE: Rishi Sunak repeatedly refuses to rule out July election

Mr Jack told MPs: “Well, we absolutely do not fear an election, whether it's a Holyrood election or a general election.”

He added: “As I watched the nationalists implode again, I say bring it on.”

“I hear them, say bring it on from a sedentary position, ‘bring it on’, yes, bring it on and the chaps and chap-esses over there, start polishing up your CVs.”

Recent Scotland only polling by YouGov found that Labour had a one point lead over the SNP at the Westminster vote. The Tories were in third place on 14%.

All fieldwork was completed before Humza Yousaf's resignation, YouGov said.