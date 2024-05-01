The Scottish firm behind the Six by Nico restaurants has announced plans for 'ambitious development' in Edinburgh this year.
After six years of operations in Scotland's capital, Six Company chief executive and founder Nico Simeone has today confirmed a further £2 million investment into the city's hospitality scene with two new openings scheduled for this summer.
This includes opening of a Six by Nico restaurant on Queensferry Street in the West End in June as the brand 'moves into a new phase with a new look for Edinburgh customers'.
The current Six by Nico location on Hanover Street will remain open, offering two city locations for diners.
Edinburgh will also be introduced to the Somewhere by Nico immersive bar and cocktail experience, which will open directly beside the new restaurant in the former Foundry 39 building at 39A Queensferry Road in June.
The first Somewhere location launched in Glasgow in January and is inspired by Six by Nico as every six weeks it develops a six-stage cocktail menu inspired by a 'themed world'.
Around 60 new jobs will be created across both Six by Nico Edinburgh West End and Somewhere by Nico Edinburgh projects.
Mr Simeone said: “Our team is driven daily by the challenge to constantly create and reinvent. We are dedicated to being different, never resting on our laurels, and continuously striving to create the best customer experiences.
"Our second Six by Nico site in Edinburgh City Centre underlines our commitments to the city and provides our guests with more dining options, as well as the introduction of Somewhere by Nico, our latest brand that reinvents the conventional cocktail experience."
Born in Glasgow to Italian parents, Chef Nico Simeone was raised in a family of "Mediterranean foodies" before embarking on a career that has included working at Michelin starred 'Number One' at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh.
Since launching their first Finnieston restaurant in 2017, Six by Nico is reported to have served over 12 million dishes in 16 city locations across the UK and Ireland, as well as creating 49 different tasting menus.
Details on the two new locations can be found on the Six by Nico website, here.
