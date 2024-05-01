However, he said he thought the power-sharing deal would only have lasted a "matter of days or weeks" had he not acted.

Dr Hilary Cass’s report – published last month – highlighted a lack of evidence for some treatments for children presenting with gender dysphoria.

The review warned of an entire field of medicine “built on shaky foundations”.

She found there was no good evidence to support the practice of prescribing hormones to under-18s to pause puberty or transition to the opposite sex.

It emerged shortly after the report’s publication that NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and NHS Lothian have suspended the use of the so-called puberty blockers.

During an interview with the BBC’s Sunday Show, Mr Harvie was asked if he accepted that the Cass report was a valid scientific document.

He replied: "I've seen far too many criticisms of it to be able to say that.

"The decision that was made last week was not a government decision. It was made by individual clinicians."

The next day, during an interview with the BBC’s Today programme, he was asked again if he accepted the findings of the Cass Review.

He said it had been “politicised and weaponised” against trans people.

The comments triggered a motion of no confidence from Alba MSP, Ash Regan.

While the SNP's chief whip claimed publicly that none of her members would back the vote, reports have suggested that a number were likely to rebel.

Two days later, Mr Yousaf stunned Holyrood by scrapping the deal.

In his first interviews since announcing his intention to resign, Mr Yousaf said the comment had caused problems for some of his MSPs.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC: “I made it very clear my position and the government’s position was on the Cass review, but it is fair to say that of course those comments that were made by Patrick Harvie on the Sunday Show did upset a lot in my group.

“We co-operated well with the Greens for almost three years on a number of issues but it was clearly becoming strained – the Bute House Agreement.”

Mr Yousaf said he thought it was “a matter of days or weeks” until the powersharing deal with the Greens came to an end, however he said: “But I accept fully the manner in which it was done clearly caused upset and therefore I’ve paid the price of that.”

In the interview, Mr Yousaf also urged those seeking to replace him to lay off on the personal attacks.

He told the corporation: “I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down.

“The only people who benefit from that are our opponents.”

He also urged people to judge the candidates on their policies instead of religious beliefs.

“What people will judge any potential candidate on are their policies, what they stand for, what they will advocate, what they might end up moving away from in terms of policy,” he said. “That is the right discussion to have – not whether somebody of faith can be first minister.”