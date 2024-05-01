SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has demanded a Commons vote in the event British troops are sent into Gaza.
It was reported this week that the UK government is considering tasking the army with driving trucks in the besieged enclave to deliver humanitarian aid.
The US military is in the process of constructing a floating pier off the coast of Gaza, but the Pentagon has said its soldiers will not deliver the aid and the role will be carried out by a "significant partner".
That is believed to refer to the UK, though the Ministry of Defence has refused to comment.
Concerns have been raised about deploying British troops in the area, which is both under siege by Israel and on land formerly occupied by the British empire.
Tory MP Sir Julian Lewis, chair of the Intelligence and Security Committee, said it would be a "completely insane idea" and that a better option would be for "moderate Arab neighbouring states" to distribute the aid.
Speaking at Prime Ministers' Questions, Mr Flynn told the Commons: “Let’s all be in no doubt aid is required in Gaza, and it is required because when people are not being bombed they are starving to death.
“The solution to that is a ceasefire, and the opening of safe ground-air routes, not the involvement on the ground of UK military personnel.
“These are dramatic and potentially dangerous developments, so will the Prime Minister confirm to the House today that before he makes a decision, all Members will be afforded a vote?”
Rishi Sunak replied: “I am not going to apologise for our armed forces playing a leading role in supporting international efforts to get more aid in, and indeed we are sending Royal Navy support ship RFA Cardigan Bay to the region to support that effort.
“But when he talks about this conflict, the fastest way to end this conflict is to ensure that we have a hostage deal that gets hostages out, aid in, and for there to be a sustainable pause in the fighting, and it seems clear that there now is a workable offer on the table, so I would hope he joins with me in encouraging all parties, including Hamas, to accept that deal so we can move towards a sustainable solution.”
