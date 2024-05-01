An Edinburgh man is running the marathon held in the capital city this month to raise funds for the charity that helped his daughter.
William Oviatt will take part in the Edinburgh marathon on Sunday 26 May to say thank you for all the help and support, Sight Scotland gave his family after their daughter Sofie was diagnosed with retinal dystrophy.
He said: “Discovering that your child has visual impairment is heart-breaking and can cause a whirlwind of emotions, and we are just so thankful we had Sight Scotland there to help and support us.
“On Sunday 26th May, I’ll be running twenty-six miles in the Edinburgh Marathon to raise funds for Sight Scotland and to support children like Sofie who are visually impaired, blind or suffer from sight loss.”
William and his wife Debbi, both from Edinburgh, realised something was seriously wrong with their daughter Sofie’s vision when she was just six months old.
Sofie had a noticeable wobble in her eyes and was struggling to track objects at baby classes.
Several months later she was diagnosed with retinal dystrophy, a group of genetic eye conditions that affect the light-sensitive cells in the retina.
William and Debbi were told it was incredibly rare in children and something she would have for life. They say it was a heart-breaking moment that felt unfair to their daughter who hadn’t even been with them for a whole year, and the news was difficult to take in.
READ MORE:
Ayrshire man given 50% survival chance completes London marathon
Kiltwalk heroes step up to achieve record-breaking Glasgow event
William said: “The first appointment with the consultant was heart-breaking, as we were told the devastating news that Sofie has visual impairment and that there was nothing they could do, as no treatment would help Sofie’s eyes.
“For Sofie to be given this life-changing news at such an early age was extremely hard to take. It was such an emotional, confusing time. Sofie was just a typical, happy, baby so it was difficult to comprehend why this was happening to her.
“But after that, we were just left to it, we had been given the information by the doctors but were offered no help with what we should do next. Sofie was just your typical, happy, baby so we couldn’t understand why this was happening to her. So, we reached out to various charities to try and build relationships and get a better understanding of what we were facing and what we could do to help Sofie.
Sight Scotland – formerly known as Royal Blind - has been dedicated to meeting the challenges of visual impairment for over two centuries. William and Debbi said they were huge in helping Sofie, and for helping them understand her condition and how it will impact her future.
William added: “Sight Scotland has been amazing; the charity has a real community and family feel. The emotional support has been just so important, just having someone to talk to, who understands what we are going through, has been invaluable.
"We are in a club that we didn’t want to be in, but we are now so proud to be in it. Whether it is signposting, listening, supporting or the policy group giving us a voice, they are always there to answer our questions and fill in the gaps. There is no way we would feel so strong if it wasn’t for Sight Scotland.”
“This is why I am running to raise money for Sight Scotland, as the support they have given to Sofie, and to Debbi and myself, has been life-changing, and I can’t thank them enough and want to give something back.”
William has raised more than £1500 so far on his Just Giving page, and still has another 26 days to continue raising funds for the charity.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here