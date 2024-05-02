The hotel was acquired in September from Malcolm and Fiona Duck, who had owned the hotel for 19 years, by Wirefox, a Northern Ireland private investment company.

Wirefox added Ducks Inn to a portfolio which included St Andrews golfing hotel The Ardgowan and The Bushmills Inn in Northern Ireland, via its Marram Hotels business.

The company said The Leddie, a nod to the original name of the river that runs through Aberlady, will officially open its doors to the public this summer. It will offer 27 luxury rooms, 70-cover restaurant, bar, and a “cosy” lounge with “roaring fire and inviting nooks”, as well as terraces to the front and rear.

Guests have been promised a menu designed to celebrate the local East Lothian larder.

Wirefox has appointed Robert Clark as general manager of the hotel. He joins with 16 years of hospitality industry experience, having held front-of-house roles with The Scran & Scallie in Edinburgh and the Bonnie Badger in Gullane. Wirefox said Mr Clark’s local experience and knowledge will provide guests with a personal touch and “welcoming, familiar face”.

Mr Clark said: “I am delighted to have joined Wirefox at the early stages of the Marram collection and cannot wait to launch this beautiful property after all the hard work that has gone into it, from everyone involved. It is an exciting time, and we are focused on providing great hospitality for all of our guests, and we can’t wait to open our doors and welcome you this summer.”

The in-house design team at Wirefox developed the new look of the hotel in collaboration with Studio Terry. Inspired by the building’s local surroundings, the owner said its “distinctive interiors create an escapist and cosy space that both celebrates and transcends the area’s rich history”.