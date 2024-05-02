United Free churches in Ayr and Alloa, with “conversion potential”, will be auctioned next month.
This follows the successful sale at auction at the end of last year of United Free Church of Scotland properties in Shawlands on Glasgow’s south side, Boddam in Aberdeenshire, and Gorebridge in Midlothian.
The former church and hall in Ayr is for sale at a guide price of £88,000, with the potential for residential development flagged.
The church in Alloa, for which alternative uses are highlighted, is for sale at a guide price of £75,000.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors will stage the live-streamed auction on June 20.
The former church and hall in Ayr is on the north side of Kirkholm Avenue in the Newton-on-Ayr district.
The church building is 85 years old and includes a worship area, and two offices. The hall was constructed in the early 1980s and includes a hall, kitchen, and office.
Kevin Bell, partner at Shepherd, said: “The church and hall may be suitable for a variety of alternative uses, including residential development. Interested parties are invited to make their own enquiries of South Ayrshire Council planning department.”
Shepherd said the United Free church with additional hall at 76 Drysdale Street in Alloa town centre is “suitable for alternative use, subject to planning consent”.
It added: “The immediate surrounding area is predominantly residential in nature, though the nearby Alloa town centre offers a wide mix of commercial occupiers. The area is well served by public transport links with several bus stops located nearby, as well as Alloa train station.
“The detached church, predominantly of traditional stone construction, has a rear extension which has previously been used as a church hall. It provides an open-plan worship area on the ground floor, with a full gallery positioned on the first floor. To the rear are administrative offices, an open-plan church hall, kitchen, and WC facilities.”
