Farming
By Alec Ross
NFU Scotland has voiced its concerns following media reports suggesting that, despite the second phase of the UK Government’s Border Target Operating Model starting this week, shipments are being waved through even when incorrect paperwork is submitted.
Vice President Andrew Connon said: “The UK Government’s record on introducing effective post-Brexit border controls that protect farmers and crofters from highly damaging plant and animal diseases has, to date, been woeful.
“It has seen numerous false starts and delays over several years, all of which have left farmers and crofters exposed to hugely destructive diseases such as African Swine Fever, a virus present in parts of Europe that has the potential to wipe out the Scottish pig industry.
“In our manifesto for the expected general election this year, we state that beyond the overdue Border Target Operating Model (BTOM), we also need increased resources for import controls and an effective UK Border Force to minimise food fraud and the risks that brings to consumers and biosecurity. Food security must be a bigger priority of any future government.”
Round-up
The hogg trade at Newton Stewart had a decidedly end-of-season feel about it yesterday, with a mixed offering achieving an average of 368p/kg or £173/head, and peaking at £220/head for Texels from Traboyack and Suffolks for Moorpark of Baldoon, or at 435p/kg for Beltexes from Dinmurchie. Meanwhile, cast ewes sold to £200/head for Suffolks from Claycrop while tups peaked at £147/head for Texels from Laggansarroch, and Mules from Whitefield sold to £154/head.
Weaned cattle at Carlisle yesterday sold to £1,690 for a Limousin bull from Halmyre, who sold others to £1,600 and £1,500, while bullocks sold to £1,440 for Lawston. Bull calves sold to £630/head for Anguses from Jeanfield, with heifers peaking at £590 for both Round Hill and Wood Farm. And store cattle met an average of £1,301/head and sold to £1,960 for a Limousin cross bullock from High Knells.
Ewes with lambs at foot met with demand at Longtown on Tuesday and sold to £190/head for a Beltex x Texel with Texel lambs from Quarry House, while hoggs with lambs at foot sold to £150/head for Texels from The Harras, who also topped the Suffolk crosses at £165/head.
Old season lambs at Dingwall on Tuesday averaged 352p/kg and sold to 458p/kg for Beltex crosses from Barrogill Mains, while feeding sheep sold to £250 for a Texel ewe from Keeper’s Cottage.
