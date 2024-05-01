Highland Coast Hotels has launched a “one-stop shop” for travel itineraries to “help visitors plan the trip of a lifetime on the world-famous North Coast 500” in the Highlands, including stays at its properties along the route and various tourist experiences.
It declared that a choice of seven, 10 and 14 day bespoke itineraries will, from this spring, “allow travellers to explore the iconic coastal route from Inverness to Dornoch, Brora, Tongue, Kylesku and Plockton, as well as all of the wonderful towns and villages in between with guidance provided by the team of experts at Highland Coast Hotels”.
Guy Crawford, chief executive of Highland Coast Hotels, said: "With seven landmark venues located right around the world-famous North Coast 500 route, Highland Coast Hotels is perfectly placed to offer UK and international visitors a choice of new travel itineraries to book before they travel.
"Our team of experts is now providing a one-stop shop to help people plan the trip of a lifetime before they make their journey to the North Highlands from this spring. A selection of bespoke itineraries will allow travellers to explore the iconic coastal route…including outdoor adventure, distillery visits, local events and dining experiences. Our new itineraries will encourage visitors to take their time, get off the beaten track to explore the best of the North Highlands and create special memories that will last a lifetime."
Since being established in 2021, Highland Coast Hotels has acquired seven properties.
Its portfolio includes the award-winning Kylesku Hotel overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; the Tongue Hotel overlooking the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope; the Plockton Inn overlooking Loch Carron; the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch; and the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.
Highland Coast Hotels, which has received funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank, has more recently added Lochardil House in Inverness to its collection.
The hotel group said: “Highland Coast Hotels’ expert team can arrange the entire NC500 trip of a lifetime in advance, including dining options, outdoor activities and visits to local attractions, including the chance to have a go at paddle-boarding in turquoise waters, spectate (or take part) at the Highland Games, enjoy a whisky-tasting at some of the oldest distilleries in the world or just enjoy beach walks and Scottish sunsets.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here