Guy Crawford, chief executive of Highland Coast Hotels, said: "With seven landmark venues located right around the world-famous North Coast 500 route, Highland Coast Hotels is perfectly placed to offer UK and international visitors a choice of new travel itineraries to book before they travel.

"Our team of experts is now providing a one-stop shop to help people plan the trip of a lifetime before they make their journey to the North Highlands from this spring. A selection of bespoke itineraries will allow travellers to explore the iconic coastal route…including outdoor adventure, distillery visits, local events and dining experiences. Our new itineraries will encourage visitors to take their time, get off the beaten track to explore the best of the North Highlands and create special memories that will last a lifetime."

Since being established in 2021, Highland Coast Hotels has acquired seven properties.

Its portfolio includes the award-winning Kylesku Hotel overlooking Loch Gleann Dubh; Newton Lodge overlooking Loch Glencoul; the Tongue Hotel overlooking the Kyle of Tongue, Ben Loyal and Ben Hope; the Plockton Inn overlooking Loch Carron; the Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch; and the Royal Marine Hotel Brora.

Highland Coast Hotels, which has received funding from the Scottish National Investment Bank, has more recently added Lochardil House in Inverness to its collection.

The hotel group said: “Highland Coast Hotels’ expert team can arrange the entire NC500 trip of a lifetime in advance, including dining options, outdoor activities and visits to local attractions, including the chance to have a go at paddle-boarding in turquoise waters, spectate (or take part) at the Highland Games, enjoy a whisky-tasting at some of the oldest distilleries in the world or just enjoy beach walks and Scottish sunsets.”