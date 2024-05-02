It is no surprise that bumper pay for energy company bosses has been in focus, as people struggle with household bills amid the cost of living crisis.

The pay of AstraZeneca’s Pascal Soriot has also hit the headlines. And it emerged that Stephen Bird, chief executive of abrdn, was paid a hefty bonus amid the cutting of hundreds of jobs at the Edinburgh-based financial giant.

As well as his big read on executive pay, Scott has an exclusive interview with Cara Laing, the new managing director of Scotch whisky company Douglas Laing.

Elsewhere in this edition, my colleague Kristy Dorsey interviews Phillip Chambers, chief executive of Scottish rocket developer Orbex, who has some exciting revelations about what the future holds.

Mark Williamson has spoken to North Sea entrepreneur Andrew Austin, who makes plain his views about the UK Government’s windfall tax.

I have interviewed Heather Matthews, managing director of chauffeur drive firm Little’s, who reflects on the huge challenge of steering the business through the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic and highlights the current growth trajectory.

The University of Strathclyde’s highly regarded Fraser of Allander Institute once more offers its expert economic insight, with Emma Congreve mulling the recipe for success in navigating challenges in hospitality.

Ann Wallace writes about the much-loved Waverley paddle steamer, which embarks on its summer season this month.

Fashion entrepreneur Antoinette Fionda-Douglas examines how women-led businesses have been disproportionately impacted by the cost of doing business crisis.

Entrepreneur Willie Haughey shares his insights on affordable housing in his regular column.

Kristy Dorsey examines some worrying figures on the pensions of women entrepreneurs.

Gaby McKay writes about an internship programme designed to give opportunities to non-white ethnicities and those from a poorer economic background.

The Herald’s business writers once again offer their expert perspectives on key business and economic developments as they reflect on what they have been writing about during the past month.

Craig Munro, general manager of the AC Hotel By Marriott Glasgow, writes about what it takes to open successfully in a major city such as Glasgow.

Meanwhile, business and life coach Ed Haddon offers his insights on why good communication is vital.

I hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ Monthly, and find it valuable and informative.