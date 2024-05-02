The property agent said: “The property features a main bar area with capacity for 60, and restaurant area which can cater for functions or private events. The property also includes two letting apartments above the premises, which could be used as owners’ accommodation or let out, creating further revenue.

“Externally, there is a partially covered beer garden to the back of the property with space for 20 people.”

Christie & Co said Kirkcaldy is “known for its vibrant community, picturesque waterfront, and excellent transport links”.

It added: “For generations The Path Tavern has been a cherished part of the community and is popular with both locals and visitors alike.”

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “The Path Tavern was originally established in 1750, making it one of the oldest pubs in Kirkcaldy. This is a charming and historic property that presents a unique opportunity to a new owner looking to continue and build upon its current success.” The asking price for the Path Tavern is for the freehold.