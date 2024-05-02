John Swinney is expected to announce a bid to replace Humza Yousaf as SNP leader.
The Perthshire North MSP, who served as Nicola Sturgeon’s deputy for almost nine years, announced late last night that he would make a "statement on the SNP leadership election" at around 10:30 this morning in Edinburgh.
When approached by The Herald in Holyrood on Wednesday, Mr Swinney said: “I'm obviously giving consideration to all of these issues and I'm just taking my time to do that.”
There is still no word on what former finance secretary Kate Forbes will do. It is understood she met with her campaign team last night.
There has been speculation that she and Mr Swinney could come to an agreement in a bid to avoid a contest.
The pair have met at least once in the days following Humza Yousaf's resignation.
The Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch told journalists in Holyrood that she had held similar meetings with Mr Yousaf and Ash Regan at the start of last year's race.
She said she wanted give the others considering a bid then the "courtesy of telling them what I was thinking and I think that's a good position to be in on this contest."
"Now I know what you all really want to know is whether I'm running or not and here's hoping that you'll find out soon."
When asked by The Herald how soon, and if she could make an announcement on Thursday, she replied: "I'll get back to you on that."
Nominations are set to close at noon next Monday. If the two hopefuls can strike a deal, and no third candidate emerges, it could mean Scotland has a new First Minister within the week.
If there is a contest, the ballot will open on 13 May and run for two weeks until 27 May.
Yesterday, Humza Yousaf called for "unity" in the contest.
He told the BBC: “I would say to supporters of any candidate that we will gain nothing if we talk each other down.
“The only people who benefit from that are our opponents.”
He urged supporters of either potential candidate to instead “talk up” the “good attributes” of their rivals.
“Our party needs unity," he added.
The call was echoed by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. She told journalists in Holyrood: “I hope the contest is positive, I hope it is forward looking and I hope it focuses on the things the SNP needs to do to continue its very strong election streak”.
