A source close to Ms Forbes said the Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch MSP is “still weighing things up”, ahead of Mr Swinney’s announcement.

Kate Forbes speaks to The Herald's Andrew Learmonth this week (Image: PA)

Her statement will come in the hours after former deputy first minister John Swinney – who has received support from a number of senior Cabinet figures – announces his own plans, with an expectation that he will put his name forward.

The pair held talks on Wednesday night, but it is not known if they reached an agreement.

Some in the party have urged Ms Forbes, who narrowly lost out in the contest with Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan following the resignation of Nicola Sturgeon, to run again.

But a number of senior figures, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Health Secretary Neil Gray and Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, have backed Mr Swinney.