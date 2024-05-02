His death was announced on his official website.

A statement read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce that Christian (Chris McClure) passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of April 29.

"Our thoughts are with his family, who have asked for privacy, and to be left in peace at this very sad time."

The Ibrox-born singer had an incredible career spanning over 50 years - entertaining audiences from village halls to the Royal Albert Hall.

When he was 19, he joined local group The Fireflies after seeing an ad in the Evening Times for a band looking for a singer.

He played all the major Glasgow dance halls, including the Dennistoun Palais and the Flamingo.

A TV regular, Christian went on to play the clubs and star in panto, and was a regular fixture at the Pavilion Theatre in Glasgow.