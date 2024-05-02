"We have many talented people leading the work of the Scottish Government. I want Kate Forbes to play a significant part in that team.

"She is an intelligent, creative, thoughtful person who has much to contribute to our national life.

"And if elected, I will make sure that Kate is able to make that contribution and will be part of a united team that draws together a whole party which given my deep, deep devotion to the SNP. I think I am best placed to put together."

Mr Swinney's comments raise the prospect of a deal. The two have held talks in the days since Humza Yousaf's resignation.

There is a huge pressure on both to avoid a repeat of last year's bitter and divisive contest.

Mr Swinney said that, as the longest-serving parliamentarian in Scotland, he had a “formidable track record” and knew how to win elections.

He said: “I could have stood back and hoped others would sort things out but I care too much about the future of Scotland and the Scottish National Party to walk on by.

“Having joined the SNP as a teenager, having helped bring my party from the fringes of politics to being the government of Scotland, having served as a senior minister for 16 years and having helped steer Scotland so close to independence in 2014 I want to give all that I have in me to ensure the success of our cause.

“I believe I have the experience, the skills and I command the trust and the confidence of people across this country to bring the SNP back together again and get us focused on what we do best, uniting Scotland, delivering for the people and working to create the best future for our country.”

Mr Swinney said the party were "not operating as one, big unified team."

“But what I’m absolutely certain about is if the SNP gets its act together it will be a formidable force for good in Scotland and a formidable force for success in Scotland as well, and that’s what I offer”.

There have been questions over how long he would look to remain in post, with some suggestion that he would stand down to make way for a new chief after the next Holyrood vote.

Mr Swinney said he would not be an “interim leader" or a "caretaker”.

He said: “I am offering to lead my party through the Westminster elections, to lead us beyond the 2026 elections, to contest, which I intend to win for the SNP and for Scotland”.

Asked if he would serve a full term until 2031, he said he would.

Nominations are set to close at noon next Monday. If the two hopefuls can strike a deal, and no third candidate emerges it could mean Scotland has a new First Minister within the week.

If there is a contest, the ballot will open on 13 May and run for two weeks until 27 May.

Mr Swinney has been an MSP since 1999. He previously led his party in Holyrood between 2000 and 2004 before being ousted by the "men in grey kilts" after a spate of poor election results.

He told The Herald both he and the party had changed in the last 20 years.

"I'm a different character to what I was back then. I'm a stronger character, who's done a lot of tough stuff. And I think that will be the mark of how I take forward my leadership within the party."

During his speech, Mr Swinney also appeared to offer some mild criticism of the Bute House Agreement and the SNP's relationship with the Scottish Greens.

"The climate emergency is a real and present threat to our society," he said. "But we must design an approach to net zero that takes people and business with us.

"When resources are limited, they must be used forensically to make the greatest impact on a challenge that we face.

"Government must use its powers and resources to support economic growth and to ensure we create a vibrant economy in every part of our country.

"That means every aspect of policy, on planning on skills and infrastructure must be aligned to support our aim of creating a successful economy."

Mr Swinney has held a raft of cabinet positions, including education and finance. He served as Nicola Sturgeon's deputy.

Senior party members, including Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, Scotland’s Health Secretary Neil Gray and Scotland’s Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth, have already said they would support Mr Swinney if he decides to stand for election.