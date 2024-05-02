They will use the space as an office and creative hub, undertaking repairs to the building while they lease it, in exchange for a favourable rental price.

Finance and Resources Convener, Councillor Mandy Watt, said: "This is a building which needs a lot of work so it hasn’t been occupied for the last few years. I’m delighted that Hidden Door have agreed to take it on and make it their own.

“Known for rejuvenating spaces into vibrant venues, I’ve no doubt they will create an inviting creative hub here. The venue is situated just a short stroll away from the art college and other fantastic venues like the Cameo and the Usher Hall, so the opportunities for collaboration are countless.

“We’re pleased to support a well-loved community arts charity in this way. The permanent location throughout the term of this lease should provide them with greater security and stability and a more accessible building everyone can enjoy.”

Hazel Johnson, Hidden Door’s Festival Director, said: "This is a hugely exciting and important step for Hidden Door - a hub from which to plan our activity and festivals will enable us work more closely with Edinburgh's creative communities, all year round.

"As a volunteer-led charity, this is a huge milestone - and the timing couldn't be better, as we both celebrate 10 years of Hidden Door festivals, and look to the future. We can't wait to get in and get cracking!"