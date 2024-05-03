A SCOTTISH commercial insurance firm which is nearly 100 years old has changed hands.
Motherwell-based WH&R McCartney, which has been operating as a general commercial insurer for small to medium-size enterprises since 1932, has been acquired by Acrisure.
Yvonne McKnight, managing partner of global financial technology player Acrisure, will join the board of WH&R McCartney further to the deal while continuing to run Affinity Brokers Limited. Glasgow-based Affinity was Acrisure’s first acquisition in Scotland in 2023.
WH&R McCartney directors Graeme Robb and Alan Kirkwood will have key roles in the new management team, with all existing staff and the firm’s offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh being retained. A statement added that Scott Meechan, founder and managing director of Affinity, focus on growing Affinity’s Embedded Insurance offering, which enables customers to purchase coverage at the point of sale, in-store and online.
Mark McIlquham, president of Acrisure UK Retail, said: “Establishing a Scottish platform has been a priority for Affinity following their acquisition in early 2023. While they continue to demonstrate their commitment to Scotland and to the strong expertise that exists in the country, Affinity have realised the value of being a part of a global organisation and the resources this provides.
“With a strong track record in the Scottish market, the acquisition of WH&R McCartney represents the formation of Acrisure’s Scotland platform and marks the beginning of our growth strategy in this region.”
Ms McKnight said: “Graeme, Alan and their team offer valuable expertise for Scottish businesses. Together with Scott, WH&R McCartney make Acrisure’s Scotland platform a formidable proposition with significant growth prospects. They know the Scottish insurance market better than anyone and we want to support them to fully utilise their local market knowledge and focus on growing their total client offerings. I look forward to working with them as we continue the expansion of Acrisure’s Scottish footprint.”
Mr Robb, director at WH&R McCartney and the third generation of his family to run the company, said: “This partnership is an exciting step for WH&R McCartney. Acrisure’s global reach and outstanding reputation combined with Affinity’s and our own local market knowledge will allow us to become the Scottish broker of choice for clients of any shape and size.”
