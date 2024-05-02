"I have concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney and advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government, she said.

In her statement she said she had "listened very carefully to the vision" Mr Swinney set out this morning.

"I welcomed, and embrace, his commitment to ensure internal respect for robust and divergent debate in the party, which is the lifeblood of any democratic institution like the SNP," she said.

"I was also greatly heartened by his drive to restore a sense of courtesy and dignity to the way we conduct ourselves as a party and as a Parliament. If we want to rewin the trust of the people, tone and language matter in the way we conduct ourselves.

"I have also had the opportunity to speak directly with him to discuss the future of our party and our country.

"Those discussions on the future of the SNP and our vision for Scotland were both frank and constructive. What emerged was that we share a powerful common purpose for the country.

"That includes a passion to revitalise our party, reach out to those who feel disempowered and reinvigorate the independence movement.

"It also includes an understanding that economic growth and tackling poverty must again be key priorities, and that a just transition to ‘net zero’ must work with, and not against, our communities and businesses.

"But more than that, John is clear that he is determined to return the SNP to governing from the mainstream. Competent, candid government earning the trust of the people.

"That was the vision I offered in the last leadership contest, and is evidently demanded by the Scottish public.

"I have therefore weighed the decision whether or not to seek the leadership of the party with great care.

"Ultimately, I have concluded that the best way to deliver the urgent change Scotland needs is to join with John Swinney and advocate for that reform agenda within the Scottish Government.

"I can therefore today announce that I will not be seeking nomination as the next SNP leader.

"John will therefore have my support and endorsement in any campaign to follow."

She went on to thanks party members and SNP MSPs who hasd urged her to stand and added that she recognised they may be disappointed that she would not be standinfg "this time".

"To those people I say this - you can be certain that delivering on the priorities for which we have, together, advocated in recent years has been at the heart of today’s decision.

"It is now clear from this morning’s statement that in John Swinney we have someone who not only understands that need for reform, but has now committed to delivering it. I look forward to playing my role in making that happen."

Earlier, Mr Swinney announced he would run to become leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland.

The former deputy FM is the first and, so far, only person to put themselves forward for the top job.

Pitching himself as a unity candidate, he said he would bring his party and country together.

He commended Ms Forbes as an “intelligent and creative” politician and said she would play a “key role” in his team.

The pair held informal tasks earlier in the week although it’s not known if anything was agreed.

Ms Forbes ran against Mr Yousaf last year and was narrowly beat 52% to 48%.

Mr Yousaf announced on Monday he would resign as First Minister following the threat of no-confidence votes against him and his government.