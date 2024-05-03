Little’s Chauffeur Drive.

Where is it based?

Our head office is in Glasgow but we have offices in Edinburgh and London, and we operate globally via a network of suppliers.

What does it produce/do?

We offer a dependable and award-winning chauffeur service. Our service is comparable to that of a five-star hotel, ensuring every detail is meticulously managed to provide comfort and safety for clients. The international side of the business, which is over 55 per cent of the total revenue, is corporate and entertainment clients travelling to work. Our office team in Glasgow looks after the planning for this chauffeur-driven transport 24 hours a day and seven days a week, so that no matter where a client is travelling, or what time zone they are in, they will always hear a friendly Glasgow voice, if they need to call us to ask for support.

We have been recognised for our dedication to excellence, innovation, and sustainability, winning awards such as Resilient Business of the Year at the Women’s Enterprise Scotland Awards in October 2023.

To whom does it sell?

We cater to business customers, leisure travellers, individuals, and event companies in Scotland, the UK, and worldwide.

What is its turnover?

Our turnover to the end of the last financial year was £4.5 million.

How many employees?

We have 70 employees.

What attracted you to your current role?

I have been with the company for more than 30 years now and becoming managing director in 2005 was a natural progression for me.

It is a family business that I joined at the age of 21.

What were you doing before?

Before becoming managing director, I was involved in various roles within the company, gaining valuable experience along the way. I joined the business in 1991, after completing my degree, and with a postgraduate qualification in marketing I began my Little’s career with a marketing project to grow London-based corporate business.

What do you least enjoy?

I try to see challenges as opportunities for growth, so I approach every aspect of my role with positivity and determination. That does not always work, everyone has a difficult day, but since Covid-19 I have always had the mindset that, even if today is hard, tomorrow will be better.

What do you consider to be the main successes of the business?

Our main successes include a commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability, and our ability to adapt and thrive even in challenging times like the COVID-19 pandemic. We survived 18 months of hardly turning a wheel and are growing and expanding now like never before in our almost 60-year history.

What are your ambitions for the firm?

My ambition is to continue leading Little’s Chauffeur Drive towards further growth and success, maintaining our reputation as a leading provider in the industry, while retaining the individualised touch we are known for, with family business values at the heart of everything we do.

What single thing would most help?

Support for growth from my network and external agencies but I have that in the form of my Vistage membership, and I value that hugely.

What is the most valuable lesson you have learned?

The importance of resilience and adaptability in the face of adversity. Never give up; it always gets better.

What was your best moment?

COP26 in 2022, where we scaled up to provide more than 300 cars and coaches a day over the main weekend. Celebrating with my team at a party we threw in Glasgow, after everything we had all been through, was very emotional.

What has been your most challenging moment in life or business?

2020 was the hardest year of my life for many reasons, but I have emerged stronger as a result.

How do you relax?

I find relaxation through exercise, such as spinning or going for long walks. It clears my mind and keeps me grounded.

What phrase or quotation has inspired you the most?

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” from Winston Churchill.

What is the best book you have ever read? Why is it the best?

One of my favourites is Good to Great by Jim Collins, but I am also a huge fan of Matthew Syed’s Rebel Ideas. Both offer valuable insights into leadership and empowerment. In non-business reading, I would say the best book I have read in the last few years was Hamnet by Maggie O’Farrell.

Where do you find yourself most at ease?

On the beach near my home in Portugal. I can switch off there like nowhere else.

If you weren’t in your current role, what job would you most fancy?

This is a tricky one! If I had the talent, a musician or an international athlete!

What countries have you most enjoyed travelling to, for business or leisure, and why?

I have had the opportunity to visit many incredible destinations through both business and leisure trips. I went to China just before the pandemic with VisitScotland, which was incredible. Last summer I had a two-week holiday in Japan with my son, which was similarly amazing in terms of the huge cultural difference. Closer to home, Portugal and Italy are my favourites, for the scenery, the food and, of course, the wine.