Firefighters have issued a warning that there is an “extreme risk” of wildfires starting across north-west Scotland.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is urging people who live within or who may enter rural areas to be extra vigilant over the next 24 hours.
The rest of Scotland is also believed to be at very high risk of wildfires catching over the same period.
Wildfires have the potential to burn for days, devastate huge areas of land and wildlife, and threaten the welfare of nearby communities.
The warning is in place from Friday to Saturday.
⚠️ An EXTREME wildfire warning has been issued for North-West Scotland on Friday, 3 May.⚠️— Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) May 2, 2024
Visitors and those living within this area should be extra cautious and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame outdoors.
More information ➡️ https://t.co/kPRgAOI91H pic.twitter.com/WeSR87IaLj
Group Commander Niall MacLennan, one of SFRS’s wildfire tactical advisers, said: “We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.
“Many rural and remote communities are hugely impacted by wildfires, which can cause significant damage.
“These fires can destroy livestock, farmland, wildlife, protected woodland and sites of special scientific interest, as well as the lives of people living and working in rural communities.
“These fires can also have a hugely negative impact on the environment and the release of greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.
“Human behaviour can significantly lower the chance of a wildfire starting, so it is crucial that people act safely and responsibly in rural environments, and always follow the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.”
SFRS issues wildfire warnings in conjunction with the Scottish Wildfire Forum.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here