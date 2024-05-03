Visitors to the National Museum of Rural Life in East Kilbride will be able to explore a world of wool when the attraction hosts its Woolly Weekend event this month.
Supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery and free with Museum admission, the event includes the chance to meet alpacas and rare breed sheep including the photogenic Valais Blacknose.
Sheep farming YouTuber, Cammy Wilson from ‘The Sheep Game’ will demonstrate both mechanical and traditional hand shearing and visitors can also see spinning, weaving and dyeing demonstrations that show how fleece is converted into cloth.
There will be the chance to enjoy storytelling sessions and sheep-themed crafts as well as a Dolly the Sheep trail in the main Museum.
Visitors can also learn about Scotland’s rich rural heritage through the fascinating objects showcased in the building’s galleries.
The Museum’s historic working farm is a short walk away on a path surrounded by fields where some of this year’s new-born lambs can be seen. Families can see new calves and rare-breed Tamworth piglets as well as Ayrshire and Highland cattle, hens, a cockerel and the farm’s Clydesdale horses Gina and Anna. They can also explore the Georgian farmhouse and gardens which offer a glimpse into the home life of farmers over 70 years ago.
Vicky McLean, General Manager, National Museum of Rural Life, said; “Our Woolly Weekend offers a great day out for families who can see different wool-producing animals and learn about some of the centuries-old skills that are still relevant today.
"The event is a fun way for children to learn about the countryside and for visitors of all ages to see beautiful young lambs and other farmyard animals and to discover more about Scotland’s fascinating rural heritage. We’re extremely grateful to players of People’s Postcode Lottery for helping us to run this fantastic, wool-themed weekend.”
The National Museum of Rural Life’s Woolly Weekend event takes place on Saturday 18 and Sunday May 19.
