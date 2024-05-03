The sale is being handled by Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, who said: "This is an excellent opportunity for an experienced individual or couple to operate a prominent and well-established business. No capital expenditure is required, and the property is in outstanding condition both internally and externally.”

The Inn on the Tay features two well-decorated dining areas and a bar, six ensuite letting rooms, and an outdoor patio with river views where customers can enjoy al-fresco dining and casual drinks. The inn also serves as a venue for large and small gatherings with an events space located to the side of the main bar featuring its own bar and prep kitchen.

Major Scottish city faces UK's biggest student flat shortage

Glasgow has the largest shortage of purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) in the UK, it has been declared.

A new report has found that both Glasgow and Edinburgh are facing a “considerable lack of supply” of PBSA that could ultimately undermine the prospects of their academic institutions.

Despite a number of PBSA blocks springing up over recent years, and more being planned and under development, Scotland’s two biggest cities are understood to be thousands of beds short of what their student populations require.

Analysis of the PBSA market by property firm Savills found that Glasgow needs an additional 22,000 beds to meet requirements for student accommodation in the city. There is also a shortfall in Edinburgh, with Scotland’s capital city requiring 17,000 further beds.

Retailers ask for support from new First Minister after weak April

Retail footfall in Scotland dropped again in April with a decline felt across all retail destinations apart from Edinburgh which put in a “positive performance”, according to the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC).

The industry body’s SRC-Sensormatic IQ data, covering the four weeks from March 31 to April 27, showed that footfall decreased by 3.6% in April year on year, down from -0.9% in March – although is better than the UK average decrease of 7.2% year on year.