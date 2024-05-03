Mr Stoddart is known for his coffee table designs featuring wildlife, and his hippo tables specifically, and now the public will have a chance of getting their hands on one.

An exclusive raffle has been announced offering a bespoke bronze sculpture as the grand prize worth upwards of £45,000. Entrants also have the chance to win two separate runner-up cash prizes of £5,000 and £1,000 donated by Mark.

All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to local and international mental health charities and neurodiverse causes, with tickets costing £5.

Mark is hosting the raffle in collaboration with Scotland South Rotary District 1320.

He said: "Creating this piece was a journey into the intricate balance of nature, and I'm thrilled to be able to use my artistic talent to contribute to such significant causes through this raffle.

“Having spent my life enduring the challenges that neurodiversity brings I am committed to utilising the success of my art to help raise awareness and bring about change for those experiencing similar challenges.”

Stoddart went through his early school years being passed from establishment to establishment before he was eventually assessed as being dyslexic.

Affecting his confidence growing up, he knows what it is like to live with dyslexia and has been a long-term supporter of the charity Dyslexia Scotland.

The rotary club working with Mark are also known for donating proceeds to the Rare Gem Talent School in Kenya. As part of the international beneficiaries of the raffle, the neurodiverse school will receive further funding.

Narek Bido – Rotary Scotland South’s District Governor said: "This initiative will enhance our collective efforts to “Create Hope in the World”.

“The funds raised will immensely aid our ability to support people struggling with mental health challenges and offer additional funding for the upkeep of the Neurodiverse school in Kenya.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Mark to spread the word, to spark meaningful conversations and to foster a greater understanding of these vital issues and worthy causes."

Join us in making a difference through art.”

About the Grand Prize

The donated grand prize features a beautifully crafted bespoke table, showcasing a bronze hippo and a sterling silver oxpecker bird, emblematic of Stoddart's unique artistic vision. The table is not only a functional piece of furniture but also a masterpiece of wildlife art, celebrating the relationship between the hippo and the bird.

Made from high-quality bronze and silver, the table represents a seamless blend of natural inspiration and modern craftsmanship, making it a unique addition to any collection. The bronze hippo is cast at one of the worlds renowned foundries, Powderhall Bronze in Edinburgh.

The silver Oxpecker bird, crafted at the renowned Edinburgh jewellers Hamilton & Inches, carries their unique hallmark, further adding to the value of this exclusive table, which is estimated to be worth upwards of £45,000.

How to enter