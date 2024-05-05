John Swinney's coronation as First Minister could be derailed after a veteran SNP activist moved to enter the leadership contest.
Graeme McCormick is confident he can secure enough nominations from party members to trigger a race.
While Mr Swinney would almost certainly win any vote by a considerable margin, a battle would delay his move into Bute House until the end of the month.
READ MORE: Màiri McAllan: SNP did not want another 'bruising' contest
Anyone looking to enter the contest needs the support of 100 members from 20 different branches by tomorrow’s noon deadline.
According to the Yours For Scotland website, Mr McCormick, a retired Conveyancing solicitor who has served as Convener of SNP's Dumbarton branch, had secured the support of 40 members from 20 different branches by Thursday night.
He was at the All Under One Banner independence rally in Glasgow Green yesterday with his nomination forms.
He declined to comment when approached by The Herald on Sunday but indicated he was very confident he would meet the threshold.
The SNP’s ruling NEC has already said that if there is more than one candidate then the vote will run between 13 and 27 May.
It is likely there will be hustings across Scotland. There were nine during last year's six-week contest.
Mr McCormick made headlines last October when he described the SNP's plan to secure independence as "flatulence in a trance."
A spokesperson for Mr Swinney said: “John Swinney has pledged to unite the SNP and has made clear his determination to ensure there is open and respectful debate in the SNP on key policy questions.”
Humza Yousaf was also preparing to step down this week, but if a contest is triggered he will remain in charge of the government for another three weeks.
READ MORE: UNSPUN 🗳️ Swinney wanted election with Tory leader change. He should call one
Meanwhile, Scottish Labour has repeated its demand for the next first minister to call an immediate Holyrood election.
Mr Swinney could be the third SNP leader since the 2021 election.
Asked about the prospect of an early vote during his campaign launch on Friday, he said it was a “red herring” as the Scottish Parliament’s fixed terms meant there would be an election in 2026 whatever happened.
"We should see out the term. We should respect the fact we operate in a fixed-term parliamentary system where there can be a change of personnel within that period," he said.
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie accused the SNP of hypocrisy. She pointed to comments made by Nicola Sturgeon in October 2022, when Rishi Sunak replaced Liz Truss.
“The governance of any country cannot simply be a revolving door that one party gets to pick time and time again who occupies the highest office in the land," the former first minister said at the time.
Calling for the vote, Dame Jackie said: “Scotland’s public services are in chaos and the ruling SNP is in disarray – but all they are offering Scots is yesterday’s man and serial failure John Swinney.
“When the Tories began their revolving door policy in Downing St the SNP rightly demanded an election – but now they are saying Scots should put up and shut up with a revolving door in Bute House.
“No Scot voted for First Minister John Swinney or the latest collection of SNP politicians that will make up the next cabinet.
“The SNP is denying democracy – that position is untenable.
“It’s clear for all to see that they are running scared of the verdict of the Scottish people."
An SNP spokesperson said the situation in Westminster with the Tory leadership change was not comparable to their leadership change in Holyrood.
They said: “Calls from Jackie Baillie for a Holyrood election are completely hypocritical.
"Just last month the Labour party appointed a new First Minister in Wales with no election held.
“There is a difference between Westminster and Holyrood electoral systems. We have a fixed term parliamentary system at Holyrood.
"In Westminster, MPs don't elect who the Prime Minister is; however at Holyrood, MSPs do elect the First Minister.
"There will be a vote in the Scottish Parliament, depending on who the SNP elect as it's new leader.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel