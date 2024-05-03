Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “This project is going to be a gamechanger not only for the two towns, but for wider Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region.”

As well as the new bridge, the project will deliver additional connecting roads and cycling and walking routes which will link Inchinnan Road in Renfrew with Yoker railway station, using the new Renfrew North Development Road.

Mr Nicolson said: “The new bridge and its new connecting roads and active travel routes will offer opportunities on both sides of the river – not only for connectivity and leisure but for access to new homes, developments and highly skilled jobs within the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland, based at Netherton next to Glasgow Airport.”

Mr Nicolson was joined by UK Government Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland Lord Cameron today to see the first section of the bridge, which was installed last week.

The bridge project is being led by Renfrewshire Council.

It is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal, a partnership which includes eight councils.

Mr Nicolson said: “The investment of £117 million into Renfrewshire through this project outlines this council’s continued ability to deliver nationally significant projects successfully – with the renovation of Paisley Town Hall into one of Scotland’s top entertainment venues, the creation of the Paisley Learning and Cultural Hub, and the ongoing transformation of Paisley Museum into a world-class visitor destination further proof of positive capital investment we are bringing to the area.”

Civil engineer Graham is delivering the project, which has supported more than 950 jobs during construction and generated hundreds of subcontract and supplier opportunities, many of which have been taken up by businesses in the local area, Renfrewshire Council noted.

The bridge is due to be completed ahead of schedule and be fully operational for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in the autumn.

The south section of the 184-metre, cable-stayed, twin-leaf bridge has been installed on the Renfrew side of the river at Meadowside Street by Graham. The second section of the bridge is due to arrive later this month to be fixed into place at Dock Street in Clydebank – bringing a direct link across the Clyde between the two towns for the first time - Renfrewshire Council noted.