The first opening road bridge across the River Clyde has today been hailed as a “gamechanger”.
The Renfrew Bridge, which will connect Renfrew with Clydebank and Yoker, is part of the £117 million Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside project.
Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “This project is going to be a gamechanger not only for the two towns, but for wider Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region.”
As well as the new bridge, the project will deliver additional connecting roads and cycling and walking routes which will link Inchinnan Road in Renfrew with Yoker railway station, using the new Renfrew North Development Road.
READ MORE: Popular pizza chain opening in upmarket neighbourhood, sign reveals
Mr Nicolson said: “The new bridge and its new connecting roads and active travel routes will offer opportunities on both sides of the river – not only for connectivity and leisure but for access to new homes, developments and highly skilled jobs within the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland, based at Netherton next to Glasgow Airport.”
Mr Nicolson was joined by UK Government Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Scotland Lord Cameron today to see the first section of the bridge, which was installed last week.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: What on earth is the SNP’s big problem with business?
The bridge project is being led by Renfrewshire Council.
It is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal, a partnership which includes eight councils.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: The sad, sad tale of a Scottish bank
Mr Nicolson said: “The investment of £117 million into Renfrewshire through this project outlines this council’s continued ability to deliver nationally significant projects successfully – with the renovation of Paisley Town Hall into one of Scotland’s top entertainment venues, the creation of the Paisley Learning and Cultural Hub, and the ongoing transformation of Paisley Museum into a world-class visitor destination further proof of positive capital investment we are bringing to the area.”
Civil engineer Graham is delivering the project, which has supported more than 950 jobs during construction and generated hundreds of subcontract and supplier opportunities, many of which have been taken up by businesses in the local area, Renfrewshire Council noted.
The bridge is due to be completed ahead of schedule and be fully operational for pedestrians, cyclists and motorists in the autumn.
The south section of the 184-metre, cable-stayed, twin-leaf bridge has been installed on the Renfrew side of the river at Meadowside Street by Graham. The second section of the bridge is due to arrive later this month to be fixed into place at Dock Street in Clydebank – bringing a direct link across the Clyde between the two towns for the first time - Renfrewshire Council noted.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here