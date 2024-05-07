Scotland’s leading charity for people with learning disabilities is celebrating its 70th anniversary of campaigning for their rights by hosting a major European conference on increasing equality for 20 million people with learning disabilities and their families.
The conference, co-hosted by Enable and Inclusion Europe at the University of Strathclyde from May 7 to 9 during Scottish Learning Disability Week, brings together people with learning disabilities who are self-advocates for campaigns on their rights in countries across Europe.
400 people are expected to attend the conference, which will share learning from a range of expert speakers on progress in Scotland, other European countries and beyond to promote the inclusion of people with learning disabilities in our society.
Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd will address the conference on how the Scottish Government is seeking to promote further progress for people with learning disabilities through policies including increasing access to social care in communities and employability support.
Other highlights of the conference include people with learning disabilities from Ukraine sharing how they have struggled as a result of Russia’s invasion, and a performance by Lung Ha Theatre Company with scenes from their play Castle Lennox describing the historic traumatic experiences of people in institutional care.
Enable CEO Theresa Shearer said: “We are privileged to welcome people with learning disabilities from across Europe who are championing change in their own countries as we celebrate 70 years of Enable members successfully fighting for their rights to be included in our society.
"We have the opportunity to share with our European partners our experience of developing human rights-based services and support for people with learning disabilities in Scotland.
"We look forward to learning from the experiences of colleagues abroad and from international experts so we can make even greater progress in our work to ensure Scotland is a place where rights are made real for the people we support.”
Minister for Social Care, Mental Wellbeing and Sport Maree Todd MSP said: “This conference is a key milestone for Enable as they celebrate their 70th anniversary.
"Scotland is among the leaders in Europe for the inclusion of people with learning disabilities in their communities. However there is always more that we can do to improve the outcomes for people with a learning disability and we will continue to listen and to learn from those with learning disabilities and partners like Enable.”
