Humza Yousaf has formally resigned as Scotland’s First Minister.
The ex-SNP leader wrote to the King on Tuesday morning.
He is expected to make one last speech to Parliament this afternoon before returning to the backbenches for the first time in 12 years.
MSPs will later vote on the appointment of his successor.
In his letter to the King, Mr Yousaf wrote: "With my humble duty, I write as anticipated in my letter to Your Majesty of 29 April to tender to Your Majesty my resignation from the Office of First Minister.
"I propose that my resignation take effect from the start of Scottish parliamentary plenary business on Tuesday 7 May 2024.
"Throughout my time as First Minister, I have been most grateful for your counsel and the kindness you have shown to both Nadia and I.
"It has been my pleasure to serve Your Majesty and the people of Scotland since March 2023."
His time first minister came to an end after his surprise scrapping of the Bute House Agreement.
The collapse of the powersharing agreement left him vulnerable to two votes of no confidence in the Scottish Parliament.
Mr Yousaf announced his intention to quit before the motions could be debated.
In his resignation speech last week, he said the blame for the collapse of his administration was entirely his.
“Unfortunately, in ending the Bute House Agreement in the manner I did, I clearly underestimated the level of hurt and upset I caused Green colleagues.”
Announcing his resignation, Mr Yousaf stressed: “I bear no ill will, and certainly bear no grudge against anyone.
“Politics can be a brutal business. It takes its toll on your physical and mental health, your family suffer along side you.”
Following his victory in the SNP leadership contest John Swinney should win this afternoon's vote with little difficulty.
However, Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross, Scottish Labour’s Anas Sarwar and Scottish Lib Dem chief Alex Cole-Hamilton will all throw their hats into the ring.
As the SNP does not have a majority, Mr Swinney will need some opposition MSPs to either back him or abstain.
Assuming he is voted in by the Scottish Parliament, Mr Swinney is expected to be sworn in at the Court of Session in Edinburgh on Wednesday morning.
He can then get on with the business of appointing his cabinet, before going on to to take First Minister’s Questions on Thursday.
