It will introduce the new "game-changer" A350 aircraft to Scotland for the first time.

The move comes after the carrier suspended its Edinburgh to Dubai flights it launched in 2018 amid the pandemic in 2020.

Edinburgh Airport said: “A welcome back to Emirates. The airline will resume its daily Edinburgh-Dubai service on November 4, on one of the new A350 aircraft.”

The United Arab Emirates-based carrier said: “Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from 4 November, operated by the A350.”

It also said: “Fly in comfort on the Emirates A350 with new seat features, upgraded entertainment and an elegant interior design.

“Our first Emirates A350 aircraft will have three cabin classes, including 32 new Business Class seats offering space and privacy, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats with a generous pitch.

“These aircraft will fly between Dubai and our short to medium-haul cities, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Edinburgh, Muscat, Lyon and Bologna and Colombo.”

Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer, Emirates Airline, said: “The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.

“With the latest generation cabin products including more of our sought-after Premium Economy to more cities, top-notch in-flight entertainment technologies and an abundance of other customer-friendly features, the Emirates A350 builds on our long-standing commitment of investing in the very best customer experience in the sky.

“Flying the A350 to nine cities in such a short span of time adds more premium cabin options and choice across geographies for our customers, and ensures we maintain our competitive edge and industry leading position.”

The airline recently celebrated 20 years at Glasgow International Airport.

Family-owned Ayrshire hotel wins prestigious award

A family-owned hotel group has highlighted its plans for continued investment after one of its Ayrshire hotels was named the best four-star hotel in its region in prestigious industry awards.

Family-owned SimpsInns’ Waterside Hotel in West Kilbride won the “Best 4 Star Hotel (South)” category at The Prestige Hotel Awards 2024, held in Glasgow. It was also highly recommended in the Pet Friendly Hotel category.

'Exceptional' baronial hotel in Pitlochry for sale

A hotel set in an “eye-catching” baronial, gothic-style building in Perthshire has come on to the market with a price-tag of nearly £1 million.

Saorsa 1875, which is understood to be the UK’s fully plant-based hotel and restaurant, is being sold as its current owners move on to another project and pursue business interests overseas. The Pitlochry property is set in a private garden amid 1.8 acres of woodland grounds. It was recently upgraded and refurbished to provide 11 boutique-style bedrooms, alongside a lounge bar, snug/private dining room, and restaurant.