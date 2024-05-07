A Scottish airport has hailed the return of one of the world’s most famous airlines.
Scotland’s busiest airport welcomed news of the return of international giant Emirates Airlines later this year.
It will introduce the new "game-changer" A350 aircraft to Scotland for the first time.
The move comes after the carrier suspended its Edinburgh to Dubai flights it launched in 2018 amid the pandemic in 2020.
Edinburgh Airport said: “A welcome back to Emirates. The airline will resume its daily Edinburgh-Dubai service on November 4, on one of the new A350 aircraft.”
The United Arab Emirates-based carrier said: “Edinburgh will rejoin the Emirates network from 4 November, operated by the A350.”
It also said: “Fly in comfort on the Emirates A350 with new seat features, upgraded entertainment and an elegant interior design.
“Our first Emirates A350 aircraft will have three cabin classes, including 32 new Business Class seats offering space and privacy, 21 seats in Premium Economy, and 259 Economy Class seats with a generous pitch.
“These aircraft will fly between Dubai and our short to medium-haul cities, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Mumbai and Ahmedabad, Edinburgh, Muscat, Lyon and Bologna and Colombo.”
Adnan Kazim, deputy president and chief commercial officer, Emirates Airline, said: “The A350 will be a game-changer for Emirates, enabling us to serve regional points with superior operating efficiency and flexibility across the Middle East and GCC, West Asia and Europe.
“With the latest generation cabin products including more of our sought-after Premium Economy to more cities, top-notch in-flight entertainment technologies and an abundance of other customer-friendly features, the Emirates A350 builds on our long-standing commitment of investing in the very best customer experience in the sky.
“Flying the A350 to nine cities in such a short span of time adds more premium cabin options and choice across geographies for our customers, and ensures we maintain our competitive edge and industry leading position.”
The airline recently celebrated 20 years at Glasgow International Airport.
