On Monday, large steel segments and the timber skin of the new scenic tower were airlifted by helicopter and carefully lowered into place on site above the busy Trossachs Pier.

The Steamship Sir Walter Scott Trust, the charitable trust that preserves and operates the historic 124-year-old Steamship Sir Walter Scott, is constructing the three-storey circular tower with scenic lookouts and connecting raised boardwalks at the landmark Roderick Dhu viewpoint, which was a major attraction in Victorian times.

The viewpoint, home to two wicker huts built in the late 1780s for artists and writers to stay and be inspired by the magic of the changing landscapes of the Trossachs, played a major role in establishing Scotland as a tourist destination. Many leading Victorian artists and writers such as Keats, the Wordsworths and Sir Walter Scott all visited here and published popular works.

Loch Katrine and Scotland were placed firmly on the tourist map following the phenomenal success of ‘The Lady of the Lake’ poem, written by Sir Walter Scott.

Like many of his contemporaries, Scott was inspired by the incredible panoramic views during his visit in 1809, and when his epic poem was published one year later, visitors flocked in their thousands to see the landscapes and scenes he described so emotively.

Monday's airlift marks the latest phase in developing the lookout tower and two high-quality viewpoints above a giant rock slab outcrop with linking elevated boardwalks and a reinstated path. Steel and timbers were flown from a field beside nearby Loch Achray and then carefully guided into place at the peak of the viewpoint.

A helicopter lifts a steel structure into position at the viewpoint above Trossachs Pier whilst Steamship Sir Walter Scott prepares to set sail on one of its regular passenger cruises. (Image: Paul Saunders Photography)

A 188-metre hand-built stone path with safety post and rail fencing has also recently been completed to connect the Trossachs Pier car park and the scenic tower. The construction work on the tower and lookouts will continue over the next two months with the opening to the public planned for July.

The project is costing almost £500,000 and is being supported by a £231,000 grant from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund (RTIF) via Stirling Council and managed by VisitScotland on behalf of the Scottish Government.

Speaking on Monday, Steamship Sir Walter Scott CEO and Lead Trustee James Fraser said: "Today represents another major milestone in our mission to cherish and celebrate the pivotal role of Loch Katrine showcasing Scotland's rich cultural and natural heritage to many thousands of visitors.

"When the path and tower open this Summer, the public will once again be able to access one of Scotland’s most stunning and historically significant vistas.

Artist's impression of the new scenic tower (Image: Paul Saunders Photography)

"As we've seen with the return of Steamship Sir Walter Scott, restored last year and back for her first full season this year, there is enormous interest in Scotland’s cultural heritage, and the addition of the lookout towers at this classic viewpoint will be another significant addition to the Loch Katrine experience."

VisitScotland’s Regional Director Lynsey Eckford said: “This is an exciting week in the latest phase of the development of Trossachs Visitor Management Project, to deliver an enhanced visitor experience with improved facilities, while protecting the local biodiversity.

"Our latest insights reveal more than two-thirds of visitors choose Scotland because of our scenery and landscape, and the Roderick Dhu viewpoint will give visitors a fantastic panorama of the beautiful and historic surroundings of Loch Katrine.”

Stirling Council leader, Cllr Chris Kane, said: “Loch Katrine is a real gem in the tourist offering of Stirling, attracting visitors from all over the world and creating valuable, year-round jobs.

"Stirling Council was delighted to support the Trust in accessing funding from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund to improve the facilities available as part of the wider visitor management of the area. We are delighted to see the works progressing so well on site.”

Since 1859, Loch Katrine has supplied millions of gallons of water daily to Glasgow and much of west and central Scotland. The Loch Katrine site is part of the Great Trossachs Forest and is in the ownership of Scottish Water.