Britain is set to bask in some warmer weather after the bank holiday washout – with temperatures expected to hit highs of 25C this weekend.
By the weekend, parts of the south could see the hottest day of the year, beating the current highest of 23.4C, recorded in Santon Downham in Suffolk last Thursday.
Conditions in Scotland and Northern Ireland are also expected to improve throughout the week, with highs of 22C forecast in Glasgow on Saturday.
During the week, patches of moving high pressure are “likely to cause periods of prolonged rainfall” in parts of Northern Ireland and the north of Scotland, according to Met Office spokesperson Grahame Madge.
READ MORE: Airline giant in 'game-changer' return to Scottish airport
Temperatures in these parts are expected to be in the high teens across the week despite the rainy weather.
Forecasters have urged people to take care amid rising UV levels across the UK this week, as well as an increasing pollen count.
The warmer weather is not likely to last long, however, with temperatures expected to fall next week as the high pressure covering the country moves on and is replaced by low pressure.
According to the Met Office’s long-range forecast, conditions are expected to turn more changeable, with rainfall likely to be above average in most areas.
Temperatures are predicted to return back closer to normal for May.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here