Ashamedly, I’m not a great reader, listening takes up so much of my time. However, I recently revisited Letters From Lines And Spaces by Terry Johns, a collection of letters from the author to friends and family spanning his career as one of the UK’s foremost French Horn players. It’s so beautifully gentle, personal, and funny, offering a unique insight into a golden age of the British music scene from the 1960s to 1990s.

What’s the last film you saw in a cinema?

Dune 2. Not my kind of movie. Before that it was Maestro. Bradley Cooper was brilliant as Bernstein, but Carey Mulligan stole the movie for me, an achingly moving performance.

What music are you currently listening to a lot?

We recently finished runs of Bartok’s Duke Bluebeard’s Castle and Janacek’s Jenufa at English National Opera (ENO). As a performer, being immersed in these monumental works is such a privilege. The stories might be dark, but they are so approachable for new audiences, full of passion, sensitivity and dramatic intensity. Incredible music like this deserves to reach more people, not less, which makes it so appalling that UK opera is being so cynically attacked, especially at ENO. On the headphones it’s lots of jazz: John McLoughlin, Milt Jackson and Gil Evans. All very different, but each a master of their craft; unique voices.

Why play percussion?

It’s just the best fun. Driving a group or show on drum kit; expressive tuned percussion; grooving world percussion; majestic timpani. What’s not to like?!

What other musical instrument do you wish you could play and why?

The trumpet, because I tried, and I was crap! The piano because I was even worse!

What have you seen recently that you think was completely over-rated?

Dune 2. Dull plot, dreadful dialogue; I dozed well.

What has been your most formative cultural experience?

My first love was jazz. When I was a teenager in Nottinghamshire, Oscar Peterson, Buddy Rich, Louis Bellson, Lionel Hampton and many other jazz greats played locally. The Halle and City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra did schools’ concerts, and there was a big, inclusive youth music scene that introduced me to Beethoven, Dvorak, Stravinsky, Mahler, Tchaikovsky etc. Add in an inspirational teacher and there I was, in this huge melting pot of culture that I couldn’t resist – I knew I had to be a musician. The Royal Academy of Music followed and since then a wonderful career playing the best, with the best.

What’s your go-to YouTube video?

I’m a cricket nut. If I need cheering up, I’ll watch snippets of Botham’s Ashes or Ben Stokes winning everything for England. I wish I could do what they can.

What haven’t you managed to get around to yet but will when you have the time?

Nothing has fired my imagination since Slow Horses (Gary Oldman is amazing). But I’ve never seen Breaking Bad, so that’s next.

What was the most memorable recent theatre show?

Incurable Optimism. How Paul Mayhew-Archer makes his one man show about living with Parkinson’s so funny is an uplifting joy. I’m proud I promoted the show for my own festival, Pirbright Arts, as a fundraiser for Cure Parkinson’s, with a few dear friends very much in mind.

Who or what do you always turn off?

On the radio, Gardeners’ Question Time. Not a green finger on either hand! On TV, Eastenders. Too much “it’s faaamly”.

You’re in a station or airport. What magazine do you grab?

Private Eye

Who’s your favourite comedian?

Frankie Boyle. Sharp, punchy, blunt and subtle in equal measures. Billy Connolly still makes me weep with joy.

Favourite actor?

Michael Caine. The master screen actor admits he made some duds, but his CV of classics proves his brilliance.

Favourite song?

Be Here Now by Ray LaMontagne. It got me through some dark moments dealing with cancer in 2011 and 2023-4.

Favourite musician(s) and why?

Bacharach & David as songwriters. Steely Dan in the car. Sinatra for Martinis. ENO Orchestra for musical companionship. Count Basie for unbeatable swing. Bach and Bowie for everything else.

Favourite film?

The Jungle Book (1967). Bursting with brilliant songs, and chocca with childhood memories.

Recommend a box-set …

Ted Lasso. Great fun, upbeat escapism with optimism and charm that never belittles the value of sincerity. Some great one-liners too.

Recommend a podcast …

Conversations From A Long Marriage. I love Roger Allam and Joanna Lumley’s sparring in Jan Etherington’s skilfully observed comedy, it’s funny, touching and reeks of class. Two of the best radio voices ever!

Recommend an album …

Robert Flack First Take. Smouldering, brilliantly recorded arrangements, top musicians and Flack’s voice has a raw, transcendent beauty that slices the air.

Recommend a band …

Any British orchestra. They are all brilliant and under-rated. I think tenor John Findon is going to be big opera star. A great voice, but also a sensitive actor, as proved when he stepped in as Peter Grimes for ENO in 2023. He also loves cricket, so he must be all right!

Recommend a film…

Belfast. Kenneth Branagh’s writing and direction brings compassion and warmth to the troubles in 1960s Belfast. Hugely atmospheric cinematography. The characters remind me of my father’s family in Manchester of the same period: ordinary, honest, kind, working-class grandparents, aunts and uncles. I’ve worked in Ulster a lot over the years and came to love the place and the people.

Blur or Oasis?

Blur edge it.

Irvine Welsh or Robert Louis Stevenson?

RLS.

Edinburgh or Glasgow?

Glasgow, just.

Vinyl or MP3?

Vinyl.