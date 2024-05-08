CBRE, which is marketing the buildings at 14-17 Atholl Crescent, declared it was “highly unusual” to have four interconnected townhouses for sale in the city.

The properties, formerly the head offices of Scottish law giant Brodies, were designed by noted architect Thomas Bonnar and date back to 1825. An adjoining news property and 27 car parking spaces are included in the sale.

READ MORE: Glasgow is facing UK's biggest student flat shortage

Andrew Shiells, senior director of CBRE, who is acting for the private owners, said: “It is highly unusual to have four interconnected traditional townhouses on the market in such an incredible location in the heart of Edinburgh. There’s a great opportunity for a developer to return the buildings to their former glory and restore them to their original residential use.

“Atholl Crescent is one of Edinburgh’s grandest crescents and one of the most coveted addresses in the capital. There are so many exciting things happening in this part of the city with a huge development underway at nearby Haymarket where new offices, hotels, bars and restaurants are being built. It’s also just a short stroll to the Johnnie Walker Experience and all the shopping and leisure attractions of Princes [Street] and George Street.

“The Edinburgh hotel market is thriving and has shown strong increases in room rates over the last two years. The city is now an all-year-round destination and this site is ideally located to capture both business and leisure trade perfectly.”

Located a short walk from Haymarket Station, the traditional sandstone townhouses feature pitched and slated roofs and accommodation over basement, ground and three upper floors. They incorporate original features such as decorative plasterwork, original staircases, marble fireplaces and iron-trellis balconies.

READ MORE: Campaigners slam 'bitter pill' of soaring executive pay

CBRE said planning consent has been given for 23 flats in the townhouses and 11 within the mews building. It noted that the apartments will comprise of a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom flats and a studio apartment. The rear apartments will benefit from private garden space.

The property agent added that the buildings could alternatively be converted into a hotel, subject to planning consent, with speculative plans having been drawn up for a 113-bed hotel. Other uses could include a private members’ club, a luxury care home or an aparthotel, CBRE said.