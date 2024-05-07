A body has been found amid the search for a woman swept away in the river Don in Aberdeenshire.

Hazel Nairn, 71, was last seen being swept into the River Don, near Monymusk, on November 18, 2022, during heavy rain.

Police said the remains of a woman were recovered from the River Don near Kemnay, Inverurie, around 1.20pm on Tuesday.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the family of Ms Nairn have been informed, the force added.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.