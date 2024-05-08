Cornerstone Business Agents said the Cairndow Stagecoach Inn on the shore of Loch Fyne has operated as a hotel since 1780, and has 19 en-suite letting rooms, bar and restaurant areas and a function room for up to 100.

“It is very rare to offer a business for sale that has been in the same family since 1965,” Cornerstone said. “Our clients have run the business as a family concern uninterrupted since then up until 2019, when our clients decided to lease the business to a long-standing member of staff.

“The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn, is steeped in history, going back as far as 1780, becoming a popular stop off for many weary travellers, including Dorothy Wordswoth and the poet John Keats as well as becoming a stop off point for Queen Victoria in 1875 on a visit to the Duke of Argyll in nearby Inveraray.

“Circumstances now dictate the hotel and business can be offered for sale on a vacant possession and a smooth handover of the business from the current tenant and landlord be easily achieved.”

The agent added: “We are advised that business continues to trade well in all departments, particularly from accommodation sales.

“Our clients have run the business in some format for nearly seven decades and they believe the time is right to pass on this strategically important and well-equipped business to the next owner and generation.

“During our client’s long-term ownership, they have sympathetically upgraded and extended the business and the offering."

It continued: "The investment into the property since the early 1980s totals a figure close to £1 million.”

Cornerstone added: “The Cairndow Stagecoach has looked after three generations of our client’s family, and they now wish to offer the business for sale to the next custodians of this popular Highland coaching inn.”

The Cairndow Stagecoach Inn, Argyll and Bute, is offered at a guide price of £795,000.