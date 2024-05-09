Trump Turnberry has declared that it has ushered in a new era with the appointment of a new general manager.
The Ayrshire resort, home to one of the world’s most famous golf courses, has promoted Nic Oldham to the role. He was previously director of sales and marketing.
Mr Oldham was head of customer and commercial at the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels before joining Turnberry in July last year. With a career in hospitality spanning more than three decades, the hotel said he “articulates a clear strategic vision and ambition for Trump Turnberry”.
Mr Oldham said: “My immediate focus will be on preserving the resort’s heritage legacy and safeguarding the essence of the brand, while propelling it towards a future which embraces innovations in luxury and hospitality to build on the already exceptional experiences we offer.
“Today’s travellers are increasingly looking for unique, authentic experiences and our guests are drawn to Trump Turnberry’s rich heritage and story every bit as much as our world class standards of luxury and excellence. It’s important that we continue to evolve with informed, strategic thinking to deliver not just what’s expected today, but for the future.”
Among Mr Oldham’s priorities are to promote Trump Turnberry as day-trip destination, with the resort highlighting the breadth of activities and hospitality options it offers. He said: “Situated just an hour away from Glasgow, our world-class amenities and unique experiences, from golf, shooting, equestrian activities and our incredible food and beverage options, including our Chef’s Table, are all easily accessible to guests looking for luxury close to home.
“There is a clear opportunity to elevate Trump Turnberry’s position within the Scottish and UK market as a must visit luxury destination, while continuing to attract the international market and put Scotland on the map as one of the top global destinations to visit.”
Mr Oldham added: “This appointment is not merely a role; it signifies a return to the place that shaped my earliest golf memories, with my grandfather being member of Turnberry Golf Course and my father naming it his favourite course.
“I have the immense privilege of working with an exceptional team, each of whom has an unwavering commitment and sense of pride in creating and delivering long lasting memories for our guests and I look forward to building on our focus around creating those unique guest experiences, rooted in the very best of Scottish hospitality.”
Mark Hawthorn, chief operating officer of Trump Hotels, said: “We are delighted to announce that Nic Oldham has been appointed the new general manager of Trump Turnberry. In Nic’s most recent role as Turnberry’s director of sales and marketing, his innovative strategies and sales leadership has well-positioned the property for future success.
“Prior to joining Trump Hotels, Nic had an extensive operations background, serving as general manager and regional managing director at various luxury hotel brands in the UK. We are confident that under Nic's leadership, Trump Turnberry will continue to thrive and achieve new heights of success.”
