Kate Forbes will return to the Scottish Government as John Swinney's Deputy First Minister.
The ex-finance secretary will replace Shona Robison who has "chosen to step down" from the number two role to "help the process of taking forward our party and our government."
Ms Forbes had been promised a "significant" role by Mr Swinney last week.
She was seen as the only real possible challenger to him during an SNP leadership contest but ultimately endorsed the Perthshire North MSP clearing his path to Bute House.
READ MORE: John Swinney sworn in as Scotland's seventh First Minister
The Scottish Government said Ms Forbes will "support the First Minister in ensuring the Scottish Government is focused on supporting economic growth, investing in public services and eradicating child poverty."
Her Cabinet role is due to be confirmed later today.
The First Minister said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kate as Deputy First Minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.
“She is an immensely talented politician, and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth.”
Ms Forbes said: “I am deeply honoured to accept John’s invitation to be his Deputy First Minister.
“This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in Cabinet, I know the duty that all Ministers have to reflect the government’s priorities and the missions that drive them.
“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”
READ MORE: John Swinney housing crisis call amid homes law anger
In a letter to Ms Robison, the First Minister said he appreciated her "willingness to help the process of taking forward our party and our government by offering to step aside from the role of Deputy First Minister."
He added: "I thought hard about your offer because I recognise it as an act of selfless generosity. I agree with you that it will help me create the inclusive and unified team that is needed to take Scotland forward. "
More to follow...
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel