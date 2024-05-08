Ms Forbes had been promised a "significant" role by Mr Swinney last week.

She was seen as the only real possible challenger to him during an SNP leadership contest but ultimately endorsed the Perthshire North MSP clearing his path to Bute House.

The Scottish Government said Ms Forbes will "support the First Minister in ensuring the Scottish Government is focused on supporting economic growth, investing in public services and eradicating child poverty."

Her Cabinet role is due to be confirmed later today.

The First Minister said: “I am very pleased to appoint Kate as Deputy First Minister and look forward to working with her in this new government.

“She is an immensely talented politician, and her new role will prove critical as we focus on our key commitments of eradicating child poverty, investing in public services and supporting economic growth.”

Ms Forbes said: “I am deeply honoured to accept John’s invitation to be his Deputy First Minister.

“This is a moment of extraordinary privilege for me. Having previously served in Cabinet, I know the duty that all Ministers have to reflect the government’s priorities and the missions that drive them.

“I look forward to working with John and Cabinet colleagues, delivering for the people of Scotland and building a better country.”

In a letter to Ms Robison, the First Minister said he appreciated her "willingness to help the process of taking forward our party and our government by offering to step aside from the role of Deputy First Minister."

He added: "I thought hard about your offer because I recognise it as an act of selfless generosity. I agree with you that it will help me create the inclusive and unified team that is needed to take Scotland forward. "

