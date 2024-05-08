The new owners of The Strathduie hope to continue the legacy of the pub "whilst bringing flare and a contemporary edge".

The Herald understands the new owners operate several hospitality venues and brands in the city.

A spokesperson for Stratheduie Bar said “We’re thrilled to welcome everyone back to Strathduie Bar, our team have worked tirelessly to create a space that honours the history of the venue, while also embracing the excitement of right now.”

“Whether you're joining us for a lunch time pint, a casual evening with friends or celebrating a special occasion, we're committed to providing an unforgettable experience for each and every guest."

The new operators promise to bring a music element to the Strathduie, with live music offerings and resident Glasgow DJ’s on weekends.

Over time the new owners hope to also make the venue’s Lounge Bar available for private event hire.